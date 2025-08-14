Shirtless Ben Fogle's 'muscle-building' activity he shares with his family

Ben Fogle has shown off his muscles while paddle boarding on a recent holiday in the Alps.

The New Lives in the Wild star, 51, shared a picture of himself paddle boarding on a picturesque glistening lake ahead of series 20 of his upcoming show dropping on 14 August.

© Instagram Ben Fogle has shared a snap of himself paddle boarding while on holiday in the Alps

"Alpine paddle boarding...I love being on the water. Oceans, lakes, rivers, ponds," he wrote in the caption.

David Wiener of lifestyle coaching app Freeletics previously explained to HELLO! how beneficial paddleboarding is for muscle-building.

"A main benefit of paddle boarding is helping to tone your arms," David previously told HELLO!

"This is due to you simply not being able to paddle without your arm muscles. Your triceps and biceps are fully engaged and will be strengthening them every time you paddle."

"Paddleboarding is a relatively low-impact form of exercise, yet it is great for building muscle in both the upper and lower body," explains David.

"Despite it being a relaxing workout whilst experiencing the great outdoors, paddle boarding is a full body workout and targets muscles such as your triceps, biceps, abs, lats, rhomboid, hamstring, traps, quadriceps, to name only a few."

© Instagram Ben shared a picture of himself, his wife Marina and their two children enjoying the water

"Paddleboarding can keep us toned in many ways, with one of the biggest benefits being your core strength."

"Due to the level of flexibility and balance you need to successfully paddle board, your core needs to constantly be engaged and therefore is helping to build your abdominal strength. Furthermore, at the same time your arms, legs, back and shoulders are helping to support your core."

© Instagram The New Lives in the Wild presenter wrote about his love for the water

The Countryfile star has previously shared his love for being on the water. It appears that the presenter is getting plenty of swimming and other water activities packed into his busy holiday schedule, earlier in August, Ben shared a sweet snap of himself, his wife, Marina Fogle and their two children Ludovic and Iona swimming together in a lake.

Then, two weeks before that the father-of-two also posted a snap of himself canoeing in a lake. "I love the feeling of freedom that comes with paddling a Canadian canoe. There is a magic with every paddle stroke," he wrote under the photo.