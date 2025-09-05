Do children's magnesium supplements really work for sleep? Product recalls raise concerns

A leading nutritionist has advised parents not to rely on magnesium supplements to support their children’s sleep, and said that there’s "no evidence" that these products can help children to sleep better or longer. Charlotte Stirling-Reed, known as SR Nutrition, said that a balanced diet can meet a child’s requirements of the mineral, which supports the nervous system alongside bone and muscle health.

"Generally, children can get enough magnesium from their diet day to day. As long as a balance is offered and they are having plenty of variety, including foods such as dairy, nut butters, fortified cereals, fish, spinach, oats, bread, bananas and many more," Charlotte tells HELLO!. "Magnesium is actually available in a wide variety of foods. Many parents believe that magnesium may help little ones sleep longer or better, but there isn’t any evidence to show this is the case to date."

Health concerns around children’s supplements

The nutritionist spoke to HELLO! after a children’s magnesium supplement was pulled from sale due to safety concerns. Parents were advised to stop using Nutrition Ignition Kids Magnesium Glycinate Gummies after they were found to contain melatonin, a prescription-only drug that can cause side effects including drowsiness, nausea, dizziness and headaches.

Testing of two batches of the product by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) found they contained between 1.5mg and 1.7mg of melatonin.

The key vitamins and minerals we should be supplementing for kids

With a growing number of supplements aimed at young children, it can become confusing for parents to know what they actually need. The bold marketing claims around these products can tap into parents’ insecurities or give them false hope that they may provide a solution to sleep struggles or support fussy eaters, so it’s easy to see why they can be misled. Thankfully, Charlotte shared the vitamins and minerals that children are recommended to take, and it is invaluable advice for parents who may be confused by the sheer volume of supplements that are available.

"For most babies and young children, the key supplements recommended in the UK are vitamins A, C and D. These are particularly important from 6 months to 5 years of age, unless a child is consuming more than 500ml of fortified infant formula per day," Charlotte explains.

"Vitamin D is especially essential, as it’s difficult to obtain enough from food alone. It's recommended that all breastfed babies from birth are given a daily supplement of 8.5–10 µg of vitamin D, and that all children aged 1–4 continue to receive 10 µg per day year-round to support bone development, immune health, and growth."

The How to Wean Your Baby author adds: "Vitamin A and C are also part of the recommended daily supplement from six months onward. Vitamin A supports vision, immunity, and cell development, while vitamin C helps with iron absorption, immune function, and healthy skin and tissues. In some cases, such as children following restrictive diets (e.g., vegan, dairy-free) or with limited variety in their intake, a broader multivitamin or certain specific supplements may be advised."

But don’t think that you can use supplements in place of a healthy diet, Charlotte warns: "Ultimately, supplements are there to ‘top up’ the diet, not replace the balance and variety we should get from food in the diet."