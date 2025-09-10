Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff divides fans with massive 'scary' new back tattoo

Former Vice President Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, became a style icon to many when she was thrust into the limelight at former President Joe Biden's inauguration in 2021. Since then, the 26-year-old has become a sought-after model and gained a large following thanks to her bold fashion sense and humble attitude. Ella isn't afraid to express herself through her clothes, but she also has a growing collection of body art that adds to her aesthetic, and her latest tattoo is her biggest one yet.

Ella stunned her fans when she showed off her huge new tattoo that spans from her shoulder down to her lower back. The intricate design was done by Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Ruby Quilter and took four sessions over the course of a month to complete. The detailed tattoo is of a huge swan resting on some flowers and features incredible line work and shading.

"I don't even have words to describe how lucky I feel to have this piece by @rubymayquilter All I have to say is… go get your back done," Ella captioned a carousel of photos of the completed design. Ruby also shared several photos and a clip of her tattooing Ella's back, writing: "Ella's back finished, and the process! We did this in a month in 4 sessions I think? A combination of her consistency and ability to sit like a rock helped speed things along!! Thank you so much Ella!!"

Ella's fans appeared divided over her latest artwork, with many calling it "beautiful" and a "masterpiece," while others found the realistic tattoo "scary" and claimed it would be one Ella may regret. One commented: "Legit masterpiece jus casually on ur back this is amazing." A second said: "This is soooooo sick!!! Can't even think of a different word, just a masterpiece." A third added: "Incredibly beautiful. Wow."

© Instagram Ella divided fans with her swan tattoo

© Instagram Ella's tattoo boasts detailed line work and shading

Not everyone agreed, however. "So scary," one follower commented. Another said: "From an artistic point of view, the design is interesting, but frankly, I don't comprehend the desire to permanently stain someone else's artwork onto the perfection that exists in an already beautiful human body, especially since in this instance, you'll never see the tattoo except in a passing moment of reflection?!? 'Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. ' I hope the new tattooed artwork sustains your joy."

© Instagram Ella had four sessions to complete her massive tattoo

Ella has over 20 tattoos and counting, and has even done some of them herself. "I did the classic: I did my dog's name, and I did a little flower," she told Garage in 2020. "I recently did my first big boy: [a] salmon fish with a flower hanging out of its mouth."

© Instagram Ella's tattoo took a month to complete

Ella's dad, Doug Emhoff, was married to her mom, Kerstin, for 16 years, divorcing in 2008, before marrying Kamala in 2014. Ella went viral after her appearance at the Presidential inauguration in a Miu Miu coat with an oversized collar and chunky boots. She has since signed with IMG Models, although she hadn't planned to forge a future in modeling, telling The New York Times she "never saw that as being part of my timeline."