Pink supported by fans as she reveals E. coli diagnosis interrupted vacation with daughter

Pink's latest getaway isn't going how she expected it to, but she's still making the most of it. The "Raise Your Glass" is currently on a group vacation including her daughter Willow, however it has been interrupted with a bad case of E. coli. Per the Cleveland Clinic, E. coli is a group of bacteria that can cause infections in your gut (GI tract), urinary tract and other parts of your body, and though most of the time, it can live in your gut without hurting you, some strains can make you sick with diarrhea, vomiting and a fever.

Pink shared her health update over the weekend, taking to Instagram and posting a photo of her laying down on the couch, with a wine glass on one hand, while her other arm is hooked up to an IV, and her daughter Willow, 12, is seated by her.

© Instagram Pink shared a health update on Instagram

"This is all normal and everything is going really well," a text over the photo reads, along with: "When you go on vacation and have food and E. coli decides to move into your gut you kill it with friends and daughters and red wine and a vitamin IV concoction."

"Ahhh life and lemons and lemonade and great memories that I might remember," she further wrote in her caption, and fans were quick to take to the comments section under the post with supportive messages. "Sending love and hope you feel better soon," one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Ohhh noo! Hope you get to feeling better soon, Pink!!" and: "Feel better soon!" as well as: "Oh noooo that's terrible, well at least you have good vibes, good people and good wine to help you recover."

In addition to Willow, Pink, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, is also a mom to son Jameson, eight, who she shares with her husband Carey Hart, who she married in 2006. Last year, the doting mom concluded her Summer Carnival Tour, which ran for 17 months, for 131 shows across 98 cities and 15 countries. Ahead of her tour, she opened up to People about balancing her career and performing, detailing both her fear of being a good mom, and the difficult sacrifices she has had to make since. "I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn't picture that for myself," she admitted at the time, explaining: "Because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother."

© Instagram The singer's two kids

However, eleven years after her first kid was born, she now freely admits: "But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I've ever done," and noted: "It's shocking how responsible I've become."

© Getty Images She married her husband in 2006

Still, balancing the two things she loves most, her family and her music career, is no easy feat, and as she was preparing to embark on a lengthy tour, she had to have difficult conversations with her kids concerning her career and demanding schedule. As it turns out, her tour schedule for the year coincided with one of Willow's theater productions, and she recalled during her interview: "We finally had to have this really teary conversation about what I do and that it's hard as a mom, and that's why not a lot of moms do it."

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin The Hart family in 2022

Nonetheless, she revealed Willow was nothing but supportive. She said: "I told her, 'It's going to suck, and I won't go longer than 10 days without you . . . or I'll quit. I'll walk away tomorrow. What do you want?' And she was like, 'Don't quit, Mama. I will just miss you sometimes. And I love what you do.' And I was like, 'I love what I do too.' I worked my ass off for it, and I'm not going to apologize for that. Also, it affords you a very nice life!"