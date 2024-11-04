Ella Emhoff: Her best style moments so far

Stepdaughter of Vice President and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff has garnered the attention of the fashion world thanks to a love of high-fashion fused with quirky individuality, plus a proper commitment to sustainability.

Ella was born in 1999 in Los Angeles, California to a Hollywood producer mother (Kerstin Emhoff) and entertainment lawyer father (Kamala’s husband of ten years, Douglas Emhoff).

She continues to study textiles at the well respected Parsons School of Design in New York, a school that has welcomed notable alumni through its doors including Ai Weiwei, Tom Ford and Prabal Gurung.

Embodying an effortless Gen Z approach to style that veers towards the eccentric, punctuated with statement pieces, Ella first catapulted into attention when she sported a bedazzled Miu Miu coat paired with a Batsheva dress for President Joe Biden’s induguration back in 2021.

© Kent Nishimura Ella during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January 2021.

IMG Models soon swooped in to sign her up as a model and she has since walked for the likes of Miu Miu, Proenza Schoulder and Coach, and has been the face of several advertising campaigns too.

She's a fantastic knitwear designer in her own right, often showcasing her creations on her Instagram and her pieces are original, whimsical and most importantly - crafted with eco-friendly techniques.

Passionate about sustainability and an advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity, we're very excited to see what the future holds for Ms Emhoff.

Ella Emhoff's best fashion moments:

1/ 15 © Sean Zanni CFDA Fashion Awards Attending the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History in New York wearing Coach.



2/ 15 © Victor VIRGILE Coach Runway Show Walking for the label at New York Fashion Week SS25.

3/ 15 © Jamie McCarthy Tory Burch SS25 Show Attending the Tory Burch SS25 show in New York wearing the label.

4/ 15 © Daniel Zuchnik NYFW SS24 Papped outside the Proenza Schouler show in New York wearing a grey crop top and maxi skirt and lilac padded clutch.

5/ 15 © Craig Barritt Bvlgari Screening Wearing our favourite pairing: Mary-Jane's and white ankle socks for a film screening in New York.

6/ 15 © Jared Siskin New York City We need this denim two-piece. Papped on the streets of New York.

7/ 15 © Christian Vierig Helmut Lang SS25 In a graphic colour-blocked top and pointed heels outside the Helmut Lang show in New York.

8/ 15 © Christian Vierig Puppets & Puppets SS25 Sporting the Puppets & Puppets bag the office has gone 'bananas' for, outside their New York show.

9/ 15 © Edward Berthelot Proenza Schouler Wearing a mesh top and grungey jeans at the Proenza Schoulder SS24 show.

10/ 15 © WWD Pandora Party Pairing florals with Penny loafers for a Pandora event in NYC.

11/ 15 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Stella McCartney AW23 Ella popped to Paris for the AW23 Stella McCartney show wearing scene stealing cowboy boots.

12/ 15 © Gilbert Carrasquillo Thom Browne Pulling off top-to-toe Thom Browne with aplomb for their show in New York.

13/ 15 © Arnold Jerocki Paris Wearing a perfect birds-and-the-bees printed jacket, maxi skirt and socks in Paris.

14/ 15 © Chip Somodevilla Democratic National Convention Wearing custom Joe Ando (a designer and Tik Tok creator) for the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.