Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Ella Emhoff: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's best style moments
Subscribe
Ella Emhoff: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter's best style moments
Digital Cover fashion-trends© John Shearer

Ella Emhoff: Her best style moments so far

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter is a thoroughly modern fashion icon

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
7 minutes ago
Share this:

Stepdaughter of Vice President and Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris, Ella Emhoff has garnered the attention of the fashion world thanks to a love of high-fashion fused with quirky individuality, plus a proper commitment to sustainability

Ella was born in 1999 in Los Angeles, California to a Hollywood producer mother (Kerstin Emhoff) and entertainment lawyer father (Kamala’s husband of ten years, Douglas Emhoff).

She continues to study textiles at the well respected Parsons School of Design in New York, a school that has welcomed notable alumni through its doors including Ai Weiwei, Tom Ford and Prabal Gurung.

Embodying an effortless Gen Z approach to style that veers towards the eccentric, punctuated with statement pieces, Ella first catapulted into attention when she sported a bedazzled Miu Miu coat paired with a Batsheva dress for President Joe Biden’s induguration back in 2021. 

Ella during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January 2021. © Kent Nishimura
Ella during the 59th presidential inauguration in Washington, D.C. in January 2021.

IMG Models soon swooped in to sign her up as a model and she has since walked for the likes of Miu Miu, Proenza Schoulder and Coach, and has been the face of several advertising campaigns too.

She's a fantastic knitwear designer in her own right, often showcasing her creations on her Instagram and her pieces are original, whimsical and most importantly - crafted with eco-friendly techniques.

Passionate about sustainability and an advocate for mental health awareness and body positivity, we're very excited to see what the future holds for Ms Emhoff. 

Ella Emhoff's best fashion moments:

1/15

CFDA Fashion Awards© Sean Zanni

CFDA Fashion Awards

Attending the CFDA Fashion Awards 2024 at American Museum of Natural History in New York wearing Coach.

2/15

Coach Runway Show© Victor VIRGILE

Coach Runway Show

Walking for the label at New York Fashion Week SS25.

3/15

Tory Burch SS25 Show© Jamie McCarthy

Tory Burch SS25 Show

Attending the Tory Burch SS25 show in New York wearing the label. 

4/15

NYFW SS24© Daniel Zuchnik

NYFW SS24

Papped outside the Proenza Schouler show in New York wearing a grey crop top and maxi skirt and lilac padded clutch. 

5/15

Bvlgari Screening© Craig Barritt

Bvlgari Screening

Wearing our favourite pairing: Mary-Jane's and white ankle socks for a film screening in New York. 

6/15

New York City© Jared Siskin

New York City

We need this denim two-piece. Papped on the streets of New York. 

7/15

Helmut Lang SS25© Christian Vierig

Helmut Lang SS25

In a graphic colour-blocked top and pointed heels outside the Helmut Lang show in New York. 

8/15

Puppets & Puppets SS25© Christian Vierig

Puppets & Puppets SS25

Sporting the Puppets & Puppets bag the office has gone 'bananas' for, outside their New York show. 

9/15

Proenza Schouler© Edward Berthelot

Proenza Schouler

Wearing a mesh top and grungey jeans at the Proenza Schoulder SS24 show.

10/15

Pandora Party© WWD

Pandora Party

Pairing florals with Penny loafers for a Pandora event in NYC. 

11/15

Stella McCartney AW23© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Stella McCartney AW23

Ella popped to Paris for the AW23 Stella McCartney show wearing scene stealing cowboy boots. 

12/15

Thom Browne© Gilbert Carrasquillo

Thom Browne

Pulling off top-to-toe Thom Browne with aplomb for their show in New York. 

13/15

Paris© Arnold Jerocki

Paris

Wearing a perfect birds-and-the-bees printed jacket, maxi skirt and socks in Paris. 

14/15

Democratic National Convention© Chip Somodevilla

Democratic National Convention

Wearing custom Joe Ando (a designer and Tik Tok creator) for the final night of the 2024 Democratic National Convention. 

15/15

Met Gala© Sean Zanni

Met Gala

For her Met Gala debut, Ella opted for pillarbox red Stella McCartney and trainers. 

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More