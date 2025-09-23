Miley Cyrus reveals the 'medicine' that has kept her sober for 5 years

Miley Cyrus has been sober for five years after giving up marijuana and alcohol because she isn't "a moderation person." While Miley doesn't "have a problem with drinking," but "with the decisions" she makes after she's consumed too much, she has found a way to help her maintain her sobriety after learning to appreciate the "simple" things in life. "A big part of what we do is sharing. Something I love is gardening – actually, I'm making sure my dog isn't digging mine up at this exact moment," she said when speaking to Pamela Anderson for CR Fashion Book.

"Gardening is something you do for yourself," she continued. "When we've shared so much of ourselves, having those little precious times with something simple – like putting a seed in the ground and nurturing it – it becomes a very personal process. Having that has been the medicine that's kept me grounded in my sober lifestyle."

Miley explained: "It's part of a practice, the way yoga might be. Getting out into nature, doing something with my hands, and having a creative outlet that isn't about fame or success. It's a genuine win when you put a seed in the ground and see flowers in the spring."

She added: "I did that on a hillside a while ago. I was leaving for a tour, and I just threw seeds out, thinking maybe when I came home, something magic would happen. And it did. I came back, and my whole hillside looked like a princess fairy garden. So, all this time being home, grounded, and surrounded by beauty in a different way – it's just amazing."

During an interview on The Zane Lowe Show in May, Miley spoke about her sobriety and how it has changed her life. "I've learned this about myself over the years," she said. "The sobriety is like; that's like my God. I need it, I live for it. I mean that it's changed my entire life."

The "Flowers" singer also confessed that she began drinking again for a short time during the 2020 lockdown before quitting for good. "I know I needed to fall one more time," she explained. "I just, I had to. It just never would have happened this way. I just never would have been sitting here. There were times in that section... I'm not proud of them.

"Definitely not my best moments, not some of my best work, any of that. But it all led me to writing "Flowers," which then was some sort of key right into the lock of all healing. It healed me so much."

Speaking to Zane Lowe in November 2020, Miley explained why she had given up alcohol. "I don't think that everyone has to be sober; everyone has to do what's best for them," she said. "I don't have a problem with drinking; I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past [a certain] level.... I've just been wanting to wake up 100 percent, 100 percent of the time."