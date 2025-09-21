James Corden declares body transformation goal for return to Broadway: 'Won't see anything like it'

You may have heard of body goals for the summer, but James Corden is aiming to reach his fitness goals by the winter. The former talk show host now appears in the Broadway revival of Yasmina Reza's Tony Award-winning play Art, co-starring opposite Neil Patrick Harris and Bobby Cannavale. The play opened on September 16 and has already received positive notices, specifically for James' scene-stealing role. And by the end of its run, he's hoping to level up his physical fitness as well.

Speaking with People, the 47-year-old English star confessed: "I've started working out with Neil Patrick Harris' trainer. So get ready! Get ready — you won't see anything like it." He told the publication that workouts involve "lunging, it's plunging. It's every kind of — yeah, I am actually rather enjoying it."

As it turns out, his goal is to get a six pack quite like his co-star Neil's, who cemented himself as a modern-day sex symbol with his turn specifically on How I Met Your Mother as playboy Barney Stinson. "My aim is to – I don't think I'll ever be as fit as him – but I'm gonna try," James shared. The Gavin & Stacey star has been open about losing as much as 28lbs through his partnership with Weight Watchers, which began back in 2021.

He told People about it at the time: "Let me tell you — WW really works. I am down 28 pounds since the start of the year, and for the first time, the weight I've lost hasn't come back. It's game-changing and I feel incredible." He joked: "I love that my clothes fit better, but I just love ice cream a little bit more than that."

Noting specifically how it helped around the holiday season, a time where he usually sees himself gain the most weight, James continued: "This time of year has traditionally been a struggle for me when it comes to healthy living but I'm entering the holiday season more confident than ever. It's my favorite time of year, and it's so liberating to know that I can still enjoy the foods I love most and never deprive myself."

Last year, speaking with Richard Osman on his podcast This Life of Mine, James explained that he'd even tried Ozempic, to no avail. "It won't be surprising to you when you look at me now, that it didn't really work," he explained. "All it does is make you feel not hungry. But I am very rarely eating [because of hunger]."

"You are looking at someone who's eaten a king size – and when I say king size Dairy Milk, one you give someone for Christmas – in a car wash," he quipped. "None of that was like, 'Oh, I'm so hungry'. It is not that, it's something else." James did mention that he was instead considering giving up alcohol for the sake of continuing his fitness journey.

"I am finding myself at a period of my life where I'm feeling like it might be time," he noted. "Not that I think I'm overdoing it. But I do feel in myself, it might be time to just stop now. I'm not sure I'm getting great benefits from this."