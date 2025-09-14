Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Christopher displays toned physique in shirtless photos after 30lb weight loss
Arnold and ex-wife Maria Shriver's youngest son revealed his weight loss earlier this year, and showed off his physique in photos from a lakeside family getaway

Christopher Schwarzenegger, Christina Schwarzenegger, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Katherine Schwarzenegger attend Netflix's "FUBAR" Season 2 Los Angeles Premiere at Netflix Tudum Theater on June 11, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.© Getty Images
Ahad SanwariSenior Writer - New York
2 minutes ago
Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver's children have embraced health in a very different way than other famous families, especially given their patriarch is famously one of the most muscular Hollywood stars of his generation. It was recently the exes' youngest son, Christopher Schwarzenegger, who entered the spotlight thanks to admitting earlier this year that he'd gone on a fitness and weight loss journey of his own in recent years and lost as much as 30lbs, and is now proudly showing off his hard work.

The 27-year-old media executive appeared in a brand new set of photos shared by sister Katherine Schwarzenegger, 35, from a family lakeside getaway, also including his brother-in-law Chris Pratt, their kids, and mom Maria Shriver. Katherine included some shots of the family on their boat, going for a swim, enjoying the lake, and just generally being merry.

Christopher Schwarzenegger and a friend pose for a photo on the family's boat while out on the lake, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Christopher Schwarzenegger and a friend appeared in a photo that showcased his toned physique

In one shot, Christopher appears, shirtless and embracing a woman, seemingly a friend, with his newly toned physique even mirroring his brother-in-law Chris', who appeared shirtless himself in an earlier photo with his wife from the post. In another shot, Christopher is photographed pointing to the water, with his defined (and tanned) features standing out even more.

"Lake days," the mom-of-three simply captioned her post, receiving fan responses in the comments like: "Wholesome content," and: "Beautiful! Love family time," as well as: "Lake Days are the best," plus: "What a great family you all have!!!" One of her followers even compared Christopher's new look to actor Ron Perlman.

Recently speaking with The Times, Arnold, 78, looked back on Christopher being considered "overweight" and was asked whether he felt the complexity of his son growing up in a household of famously athletic and fit stars, including his brother Patrick and even half-brother Joseph Baena. "You're telling me. I could never go and say to him, you're overweight," he responded. 

"We just kept introducing healthy foods. We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is," the Terminator star continued. "So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him — and it did."

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt pose for a photo on the family's boat while out on the lake, shared on Instagram© Instagram
Katherine Schwarzenegger shared photos from the family's getaway, including husband Chris Pratt, mom Maria Shriver and brother Christopher

During his appearance at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles this May, Christopher opened up for the first time about his fitness journey, describing it as a "big process" that involved cutting out sugar and carbs, including bread during Lent, which was what led to the big 30lbs drop in the first place.

Christopher Schwarzenegger poses for a photo on the family's boat while out on the lake, shared on Instagram© Instagram
His shirtless photos highlighted just how much his hard work had paid off

"I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities," he explained, adding: "Weirdly enough, I gave up bread for Lent. I don't know if anyone's Catholic in here, but I gave up bread for Lent."

Christopher at the summit talk, slimmed physique© Getty Images
"I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

"I was like, 'Well, if I'm giving up bread, I might as well just take the opportunity and I'm a good Catholic boy, so I'm not going to break it.' And that was my one rule. I was like, 'I'm not going to break Lent.' And so I lost 30 pounds just through that."

