Eric Dane's wife Rebecca Gayheart says daughters are 'really suffering' amid his ALS battle

Eric Dane's family is taking his devastating ALS diagnosis "day by day." The beloved Grey's Anatomy alum revealed he was diagnosed with the neurodegenerative disease also known as Lou Gehrig's disease earlier this year, but has continued working and making occasional public appearances when possible. Now, the Euphoria actor's wife Rebecca Gayheart, who he is still married to but not in a relationship with, is sharing insight into how the family is coping.

Speaking with People at Step Up's 2025 Inspiration Awards, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress shared: "We have some professional therapists who are helping us, and we're just trying to have some hope and do it with dignity, grace and love," though noted: "I mean, it's heartbreaking. My girls are really suffering, and we're just trying to get through it. It's a tough time."

Rebecca and Eric tied the knot in 2004, and are parents to daughters Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13. They filed for divorce in 2018, however the divorce was never legally finalized, and the mother-of-two filed for its dismissal in March, prior to Eric confirming his diagnosis.

"I don't think I'm at a place yet where I can pull out a positive nugget. I'm not there yet," she added of her current state of mind, and, addressing her relationship status with Eric, said: "I mean, we're definitely dealing with something that has brought us all together."

"Eric will always be my family, whether we're married or not, or living in the same house or not," she emphasized. "Yeah, we are closer, but we don't like the reason why … It's a horrible disease, and I wish that there was a cure. I hope they find one soon, because it is just so sad."

Eric, who recently had to miss a scheduled appearance at the Emmys during which he was set to reunite with his Grey's Anatomy co-star Jesse Williams, is reported;y currently dating Janell Shirtcliff, a photographer and director, with whom he made his red carpet debut at the Countdown premiere in June 2025. Prior to that he was also linked to actress Priya Jain.

Rebecca, speaking with E! News about the former couple's decision to dismiss their divorce filing, said: "We are best of friends. We are really close. We are great co-parents," adding: "We really figured out the formula to staying a family and I think our kids are benefiting greatly from it and we are as well."

"I think it's important to not look at a relationship that ends as a failure. It's just a season. It wasn't a failure. It was a huge success," she went on, emphasizing: "We were married for — I mean, we are still married — but together for 15 years, and we had two beautiful kids so I think that's a successful relationship, and that's how we look at it."