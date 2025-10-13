Dentist settles debate on how often you should really replace your toothbrush

Using an old toothbrush to brush your teeth can "do more harm than good" when it comes to your oral health, a dentist has warned. With lots of conflicting advice on how often to replace your toothbrush and what is most effective to keep your teeth and gums clean and healthy, we called in a dental expert to share the definitive timeline you need to know and why regular replacements are more important than you might think.

How often should I change my toothbrush?

"Toothbrushes don’t last as long as many people think. As a general rule, best practice is to replace your toothbrush - or electric toothbrush head - after three months of daily use," says Dr Lydia Sharples, Senior Cosmetic Dentist at Bespoke Smile. "Over time, toothbrush bristles will fray and lose their shape, preventing them from cleaning your teeth effectively. Frayed and misshapen bristles can also be rougher on your gums and enamel, potentially causing more serious problems like gum recession and dental abrasion."

© Getty Images Look out for visible signs of wear and tear on your toothbrush regularly

The dentist adds: "In simple terms, using an old toothbrush will often do more harm than good. While the three month rule is a good guideline to note, variations in products and brushing techniques can mean that some toothbrushes lose their effectiveness quicker than others."

Signs your toothbrush needs to be replaced

It's important to check your toothbrush regularly for signs of visible wear and tear. Lydia says the signs to look out for include:

Splayed, bent or uneven bristles.

Discoloured or stained bristles.

Foul odours emitted from the brush.

Visible toothpaste residue at the base of the bristles.

The brush no longer feels as effective or comfortable.

If keeping track of how long you've had your toothbrush and when it needs replacing is too much life admin, the cosmetic dentist recommends outsourcing the task. "To help people with busy lifestyles, many premium toothbrush brands offer subscription services that send replacement toothbrushes or brush heads to your address every three months. This can be a great way to maintain a healthy brushing routine without the admin," she says.

Are electric toothbrushes better?

Meanwhile, you may be wondering whether a manual or electric toothbrush is most effective for regular use. "Generally speaking, electric toothbrushes do clean more effectively, particularly for those who struggle with technique or dexterity. They deliver constant pressure and motion, which helps to remove plaque effectively while minimising the risk of gum irritation and damage," Lydia explains.

© Getty Images Subscription services can send regular replacements of toothbrushes or toothbrush heads

"However, it’s not uncommon for people to get complacent with their technique when using an electric toothbrush, meaning they don’t always provide an effective clean. If you’re prone to getting distracted while brushing, a manual brush can help you remain focused on the job."

If you’re concerned about your brushing technique, or just want some advice on how to find a brush that’s right for you, your dentist or dental hygienist will be happy to help. "Good oral hygiene isn’t just about how often you brush, but also what you brush with," Lydia says. "A fresh and clean toothbrush - paired with proper technique and regular dental checkups - will help you maintain a healthy, radiant smile for life."