7 best electric toothbrushes plus expert advice so you can choose the one that's right for you

I picked up my first electric toothbrush after my dentist recommended it, and, along with a water flosser, it really helps give my teeth the feeling of a near-professional clean without daily trips to the dental office!
There are so many electric toothbrushes available, with the most popular being from the likes Oral-B and Philips, and it can get overwhelming to try to choose. That’s why I’ve been looking high and low for the best electric toothbrushes everywhere – silicone to sustainable, Amazon and Superdrug to John Lewis – and even got some expert advice to for some extra guidance.
To find out more about electric toothbrushes, I consulted with two dental experts: Dr Hajra Sarwar, a dentist at Sonic Dental, and Dr Richard Marques BDS of Doctor Richard London.
What are the pros and cons of an electric toothbrush vs a manual one?
My personal dentist recommended an electric toothbrush for thorough cleaning, and that seems to be the general consensus among dental professionals. Although there are some cons to be taken into account if you're considering swapping your manual brush for a battery-operated one.
Dr Sarwar explains: “Electric toothbrushes remove up to twice as much plaque and food debris from the teeth, which can help prevent gum disease and tooth decay; they make effective cleaning easier for all, but are especially helpful for people with arthritis or limited hand mobility.
"Many electric brushes have built-in timers to ensure you brush for the dentist-recommended two minutes... [and] have pressure sensors to help avoid over-brushing which can damage enamel.”
Dr Marques, meanwhile, notes that electric toothbrushes are “overall a great method of cleaning teeth” and “achieve a good clean more easily”.
But there are some caveats: “It's important to note that electric toothbrushes actually do vary greatly in effectiveness. Some cheap electric toothbrushes are actually excellent, while some expensive electric toothbrushes can be more difficult to use or have features that aren’t actually that useful (and don’t validate the high price point!).”
And price can definitely be a negative. “Electric toothbrushes are more expensive than manual ones," says Dr Sarwar, "though replacement brush heads are the main ongoing cost.”
Manual toothbrushes, of course, are much cheaper than electric ones and are more simple and portable for travel. But, the dental expert continues, "Brushing effectively with a manual brush is much more technique sensitive and requires more effort. It can be harder to clean all tooth surfaces thoroughly, especially with limited mobility."
Which is better: an oscillating-rotating electric toothbrush or a sonic toothbrush?
Are you wondering which toothbrush - a rotating electric toothbrush with a round head, or a vibrating toothbrush - is best? "Both are great," says Dr Marques, who notes: "Some toothbrushes employ a mixture of oscillating and sonic which is considered the best."
Dr Sarwar, meanwhile, also suggests that both are beneficial at removing plaque, but one might have the edge! “Oscillating-rotating brushes have a round head that rotates and oscillates (sweeps from side to side). This motion is thought to be particularly good at dislodging plaque. Sonic toothbrushes vibrate at very high frequencies (often over 20,000 strokes per minute) to create micro-movements in fluids like toothpaste, which can disrupt plaque and help it detach from teeth.
"There is some evidence to suggest that oscillating-rotating brushes may be slightly more effective at removing plaque, but both types offer significant benefits over manual brushes.”
How I chose the best electric toothbrushes
- Verified ratings and reviews: When HELLO!s editors haven’t tried the products personally, we’ve scoured scores of verified reviews from real shoppers, and have filtered out any electric toothbrushes with less-than-stellar ratings.
- Most popular and trusted brands: We have our fingers on the pulse of all things shopping - so I’ve been sure to include the most popular brands and models that shoppers rely on, and that you can shop at trusted retailers.
- Type of electric toothbrush: You'll find both oscillating-rotating toothbrushes and vibrating sonic toothbrushes on the list, and both rechargeable and AA battery-operated. I've also included silicone and sustainable options.
- Editor’s experience: There’s nothing better than tried-and-tested products, so of course I had to ask HELLO! Editors which electric toothbrushes they own and love.
Shop our pick of the best electric toothbrushes
SPOTLIGHT ORAL CARE ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
The details
- Type: Sonic
- Power: Rechargeable, up to 70-day battery life
- Adjustable speeds? Yes - three (Sensitive, Clean, White)
- 2-minute self-timer
Accessories:
- Protective travel case
- Charger
- 9 months of replacement heads included
Editor's note: "I am a reluctant electric toothbrush user. I still feel very attached to my old fashioned manual toothbrush, but all the hygienists tell me to go electric, so I'm compromising with electric at night and a regular toothbrush in the morning.The electric toothbrush I have is the Spotlight Sonic Toothbrush, and I am liking this one because it has three different settings; I am on Sensitive as I'm still getting to grips with it. Each has a different level of speed to ensure that you are comfortable while brushing your teeth.
"The high-frequency brush movements ensure that both your toothpaste and oxygen reach those little spaces between your teeth that can be hard to get to. Not that it should really matter, but I love the colour of my electric toothbrush as well.Charge time is a full 15 hours which is great, and it comes with a cute travel case as well. I think it would make a nice gift as there are plenty of bundles you can shop online."
- Leanne Bayley, HELLO! Director of Lifestyle & Commerce
BRAUN ORAL-B ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
The details
- Type: Rotating
- Power: Rechargeable
- Brushing modes: Daily Clean, Sensitive and unique Sensitive Plus
- In handle timer
- 2D cleaning technology - oscillates and rotates for up to 100% more plaque removal vs a manual brush
- Brush head fades from green to yellow so you know when it’s time to change brush heads
Accessories:
Editor's note: "I've used Oral B Vitality Electric Toothbrushes for years, and while I love that there's devices with bells and whistles, I've stayed with the Vitality Pro model because it's simple, does what it's meant to, and doesn't seem to break. What pushed me to buy this originally was the embedded timer, which changes vibrations when your two-minutes of brushing is up. It also has a light that flashes when you're brushing too hard, and it's educated me (over time) to find the right pressure to brush with."
-Carla Challis, Commerce Partnerships Editor
PHILIPS ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
The details
- Type: Sonic
- Power: Rechargeable
- Adjustable speeds? Yes - 4 Modes, 3 Intensities
Accessories:
- 1 x Sonicare Charger
- 1 x USB Travel Case
Editor's note: "I did a lot of research before buying my Philips Sonicare toothbrush - it was so highly rated and I love that it comes with an app, too. The app has a timer to make sure you brush each quadrant of your mouth thoroughly, and also gives you a personalised progress report so you can see how your dental care is improving. And the brush itself is amazing, it even has built-in sensors to alert you if you're using too much pressure or brushing too hard.
I found the popular (and travel-friendly) DiamondClean 9000 version on sale, and it’s a great opportunity for an upmarket sonic toothbrush at more affordable price."
COLGATE ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
The details
- Type: Sonic
- Power: AA Battery
- Adjustable speeds? No
- 18k strokes per minute
- Accessories: 2 brush heads, AA battery included
Editor's note: “If you’re looking for an inexpensive, no-nonsense toothbrush, you can't go wrong with Colgate (and I can tell you from experience, they're powered by AA batteries, so they're compact and great for travel, too).
"Colgate’s 360 Sonic Max White keeps your mouth fresh and teeth sparkling in four ways: there are two types of bristles to clean the surface and in between teeth, plus there’s a rubber polisher to tackle stains and a tongue and cheek cleaner to get rid of the bacteria that causes bad breath.”
SURI ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
The details
Type: Sonic
- Power: Rechargeable, 40+ day battery life
- Adjustable speeds? Yes - two
- Repairable-for-life aluminium body
- 33,000 sonic vibrations
Accessories:
- Magnetic wall mount
- UV travel case with USB-C charging available at extra cost
Editor's note: “If you’re looking for an environmentally-friendly option, look no further than Suri’s sustainable sonic toothbrush made from recyclable, plant-based heads. It’s also repairable by design – SURI will fix it if it breaks down, so it’s not a throwaway that will have to be replaced. As the brand puts it, this may be the ‘last toothbrush you ever need to buy’.”
SUPERDRUG ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
- Type: Rotating / Oscillating
- Power: Rechargeable
- Adjustable speeds? No
- 7-day battery life
- Replace-me Bristles that fade with use
- 2 Minute Timer
Accessories
Editor's note: “Superdrug’s rechargeable toothbrush is one of the most searched for - and 91% of Superdrug shoppers would recommend it to a friend, with reviewers describing it as a great value for price. One verified shopper comments: ‘I love this toothbrush. Works just as well as other much more expensive brands, and also I've found that the charge lasts for ages which is great. Certainly a great and cost effective option for anyone wanting to try an electric toothbrush.’ Plus, the member's price is just £18.50 - so affordable!”
FOREO ELECTRIC TOOTHBRUSH
The details
- Type: Sonic
- Power: USB rechargeable with up to 365 uses per single charge
- Adjustable speeds? Yes - 16
Accessories:
- USB charging cable
- Travel pouch
Editor's note: “Foreo knows how to deliver top-quality beauty tools – I absolutely swear by my silicone Foreo Luna face cleansing brush – and it’s first-in-the-world silicone toothbrushes rate highly with shoppers, too.
"Like Foreo’s face cleansing tool, the innovative Issa 3 electric toothbrush is made from medical grade silicone so it is bacteria-resistant and ultra-hygienic - and incredibly, it aims to provide 365 days of brushing off of one single charge. It also has a whopping 16 settings so you can select the brushing intensity that's right for you.”