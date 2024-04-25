7 best electric toothbrushes plus expert advice so you can choose the one that's right for you

I picked up my first electric toothbrush after my dentist recommended it, and, along with a water flosser, it really helps give my teeth the feeling of a near-professional clean without daily trips to the dental office!

There are so many electric toothbrushes available, with the most popular being from the likes Oral-B and Philips, and it can get overwhelming to try to choose. That’s why I’ve been looking high and low for the best electric toothbrushes everywhere – silicone to sustainable, Amazon and Superdrug to John Lewis – and even got some expert advice to for some extra guidance.

To find out more about electric toothbrushes, I consulted with two dental experts: Dr Hajra Sarwar, a dentist at Sonic Dental, and Dr Richard Marques BDS of Doctor Richard London.

What are the pros and cons of an electric toothbrush vs a manual one?

My personal dentist recommended an electric toothbrush for thorough cleaning, and that seems to be the general consensus among dental professionals. Although there are some cons to be taken into account if you're considering swapping your manual brush for a battery-operated one.

Dr Sarwar explains: “Electric toothbrushes remove up to twice as much plaque and food debris from the teeth, which can help prevent gum disease and tooth decay; they make effective cleaning easier for all, but are especially helpful for people with arthritis or limited hand mobility.

"Many electric brushes have built-in timers to ensure you brush for the dentist-recommended two minutes... [and] have pressure sensors to help avoid over-brushing which can damage enamel.”

Dr Marques, meanwhile, notes that electric toothbrushes are “overall a great method of cleaning teeth” and “achieve a good clean more easily”.

But there are some caveats: “It's important to note that electric toothbrushes actually do vary greatly in effectiveness. Some cheap electric toothbrushes are actually excellent, while some expensive electric toothbrushes can be more difficult to use or have features that aren’t actually that useful (and don’t validate the high price point!).”

And price can definitely be a negative. “Electric toothbrushes are more expensive than manual ones," says Dr Sarwar, "though replacement brush heads are the main ongoing cost.”

Manual toothbrushes, of course, are much cheaper than electric ones and are more simple and portable for travel. But, the dental expert continues, "Brushing effectively with a manual brush is much more technique sensitive and requires more effort. It can be harder to clean all tooth surfaces thoroughly, especially with limited mobility."

Which is better: an oscillating-rotating electric toothbrush or a sonic toothbrush?

Are you wondering which toothbrush - a rotating electric toothbrush with a round head, or a vibrating toothbrush - is best? "Both are great," says Dr Marques, who notes: "Some toothbrushes employ a mixture of oscillating and sonic which is considered the best."

Dr Sarwar, meanwhile, also suggests that both are beneficial at removing plaque, but one might have the edge! “Oscillating-rotating brushes have a round head that rotates and oscillates (sweeps from side to side). This motion is thought to be particularly good at dislodging plaque. Sonic toothbrushes vibrate at very high frequencies (often over 20,000 strokes per minute) to create micro-movements in fluids like toothpaste, which can disrupt plaque and help it detach from teeth.

"There is some evidence to suggest that oscillating-rotating brushes may be slightly more effective at removing plaque, but both types offer significant benefits over manual brushes.”

How I chose the best electric toothbrushes

Verified ratings and reviews: When HELLO!s editors haven’t tried the products personally, we’ve scoured scores of verified reviews from real shoppers, and have filtered out any electric toothbrushes with less-than-stellar ratings.

When HELLO!s editors haven’t tried the products personally, we’ve scoured scores of verified reviews from real shoppers, and have filtered out any electric toothbrushes with less-than-stellar ratings. Most popular and trusted brands: We have our fingers on the pulse of all things shopping - so I’ve been sure to include the most popular brands and models that shoppers rely on, and that you can shop at trusted retailers.

We have our fingers on the pulse of all things shopping - so I’ve been sure to include the most popular brands and models that shoppers rely on, and that you can shop at trusted retailers. Type of electric toothbrush: You'll find both oscillating-rotating toothbrushes and vibrating sonic toothbrushes on the list, and both rechargeable and AA battery-operated. I've also included silicone and sustainable options.

You'll find both oscillating-rotating toothbrushes and vibrating sonic toothbrushes on the list, and both rechargeable and AA battery-operated. I've also included silicone and sustainable options. Editor’s experience: There’s nothing better than tried-and-tested products, so of course I had to ask HELLO! Editors which electric toothbrushes they own and love.

