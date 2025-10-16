Donald Trump's latest health updates after suggesting he's 'not maybe heaven-bound'

Donald Trump appears to still be having concerns over whether he will make it into heaven. Back in August, the president, who has long welcomed his supporters' view of him as a sort of messiah, called up his friends over at Fox & Friends following visits from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other foreign leaders to the White House to discuss the ongoing war with Russia, and confessed what's motivating him to broker peace talks: ensuring he gets past those pearly gates upon his death.

The admission was an odd moment of reflection from the former reality star, who is known for standing his ground and never admitting any wrongdoing even over his most serious offenses in the last decade and beyond, and is certainly not known for being self-deprecating, let alone addressing his own mortality. However, his entry to heaven appears to still be weighing on him, and now, he has decided there might be no chance at all.

His latest heaven comments

While traveling to Israel after the U.S. brokered a ceasefire for Israel's war on Palestine, Trump confessed that resolving that conflict was another effort of his to get into heaven, but he's not so sure it worked. Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, he said: "I mean, I'm being a little cute. I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven," adding: "I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound ... I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

His other heaven comments

On the phone with Fox & Friends in August, speaking about Ukraine and Russia, Trump said: "If I can save 7,000 people a week from getting killed, that's pretty good," before confessing: "I want to try and get to heaven, if possible."

He then went so far as to admit: "I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole," and maintained: "But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons." Going back to his usual self, he then touted himself for supposedly saving "a lot of lives with India, Pakistan," when they were "going at it," referring to the May 2025 conflict between the two countries sparked by a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Trump's health

Earlier this month, Trump's physician confirmed that he had received both a COVID-19 booster shot and his flu shot, which his own Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has shifted away from recommending. Moreover, in another break from his usual character, in July, Trump acquiesced to giving rare insight into his health — notably, while most headlines about him were about his relationship with late sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein — after the size of his swollen ankles raised concern.

After undergoing a "comprehensive examination, including diagnostic vascular studies" with the White House Medical Unit, per his Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, he was diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency, ICD-9, a common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70," per a note from his physician, Capt. Sean Barbabella.

The note maintained there was "no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," and that Trump's lab testing was all "within normal limits." He also underwent an echocardiogram, which found "no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illness," she said.