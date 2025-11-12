HRT black box warning removed: top hormone doctor answers your questions

After months of hesitation and a lot of research, I began my HRT journey last year. I'd been battling anxiety, brain fog and hot sweats for months, and following an appointment with an online healthcare provider, I decided it was time to get my hormones back in control. Since then, my experience with HRT has been nothing short of lifechanging. It has allowed me to thrive, feel like myself again and truly embrace midlife. And that's why, as a Brit living in America, I'm so encouraged by the FDA's recent decision to remove the black box warning from HRT products for menopause. It not only makes me feel more confident about continuing my own HRT journey, but it also opens the door for so many more women to feel empowered and confident to do the same.

The FDA's ruling marks a huge shift in how women's health - particularly menopause care - is understood and supported. To unpack what this landmark decision means, and why it could transform the way HRT is prescribed worldwide, I spoke with leading UK menopause specialist Dr. Louise Newson, who has long campaigned for evidence-based information and better access to hormone therapy.

© Getty Images The future is brighter for women after the change in HRT

Dr Louise Newson on what the FDA's HRT decision means

Why is the FDA's decision to remove the black box warning on HRT so important? "This is a pivotal time for the health of women across the world. For decades, warnings linking oestrogen to breast cancer, cardiovascular disease and dementia have needlessly scared women and healthcare professionals away from prescribing and taking HRT. These fears stem largely from the misinterpretation of the early 2000s Women's Health Initiative (WHI) study - a billion-dollar trial that was prematurely halted and misrepresented before its data were properly analysed."

What were the consequences of the misinterpretation of the WHI study? "The result was catastrophic. Millions of women were left to struggle with debilitating symptoms and increased risks to their long-term health, all because of misinformation and misplaced fear." Dr. Newson points out that after the study was published, HRT prescriptions plummeted from around 40 per cent to 4 per cent in the US and from 30 per cent to around 14 per cent in the UK, leaving millions of women suffering unnecessary symptoms and long-term health risks. Has research always supported the safety of HRT? "The evidence has always been clear: when prescribed appropriately, HRT is safe, effective, and protective." Dr. Newson highlights that even as far back as 1941, research showed that women taking HRT had a lower risk of developing osteoporosis - a disease that affects half of all menopausal women and causes one in three to experience hip fractures.

© Getty Images HRT has long been misunderstood