Queen Camilla's 'invaluable' workout to keep her nimble at 78 confirmed

Queen Camilla is nimble at 78, and it's all down to a certain fitness habit. During a reception with staff, dancers, and supporters to celebrate the English National Ballet's 75th anniversary at Buckingham Palace on 12 November, the company's patron revealed that she enjoys a spot of ballet herself, following a performance from ballerina Sangeun Lee.

Having been gifted a pair of pointe shoes, Camilla joked: "I'll be putting them to practice and making the rest of them all jealous. Thank you." Also at the event was Angela Rippon, the British TV presenter who competed in Strictly Come Dancing in 2023.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, watches Sangeun Lee perform during a reception

Queen Camilla's passion for ballet

Having spoken to Camilla at the reception, Angela said: "I persuaded her to become a Silver Swan and she takes the classes very seriously because we were just talking about the way in which dancing really is a brilliant way of getting fit and keeping fit."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, stands beside ballerina Sangeun Lee

If you don't believe Angela, take it from Nicole Chapman, a qualified personal trainer of 10 years, who says that ballet is an excellent form of exercise, especially for women in their 70s."You may have never stepped foot in a dance studio or owned a pair of ballet shoes, but the foundations of ballet - core stability, mobility, flexibility, and strength are invaluable," she tells us.

Benefits of ballet

"[This applies] throughout life, but they become even more important as we age. These elements help improve balance, coordination, and posture – all of which play a key role in reducing the risk of falls and keeping our bones and joints strong and healthy," she adds.

© Getty Queen Camilla, Patron of the English National Ballet, spoke with former Strictly stars Arlene Phillip and Angela Rippon about her love of dance

"In addition to the physical benefits, there's something incredibly uplifting about moving your body to music - it boosts mood, confidence, and connection. You don't have to sign up for a ballet class to enjoy these benefits - gentle mobility or barre-inspired workouts at home can offer the same joy and strength-building benefits. There are loads of free workouts on YouTube. It's never too late to start – movement truly is timeless."

A shared sporting passion

Having reported on the British royal family for two years at HELLO!, I know that Queen Camilla isn't the only royal with a passion for ballet. Prince William and Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte, 10, is also a keen dancer, as her mother revealed during a public engagement in September 2023.

© Getty Images Emily May Catto told Kate about her love of dance

Kate headed to Standfast & Barracks, a printworks in Lancaster, where she met Emily May Catto, the seven-year-old granddaughter of Pete Ellison, the company's longest-serving worker, who told the royal that she loves to dance.

© Shutterstock Charlotte watched a performance from The Royal Ballet

"My daughter Charlotte likes dancing. She loves ballet and tap," Kate replied. "Keep up the dancing." Meanwhile, Charlotte's passion played out in public the following Christmas when she looked on in awe as soloists from The Royal Ballet performed at Kate's 2024 Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, an annual event which brings together civilians and celebrities to celebrate people across the country who have contributed positively to society throughout the year.