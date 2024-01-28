Queen Camilla in good spirits as she visits King Charles in hospital following his prostate surgery

Queen Camilla appeared in good spirits on Sunday as she was seen arriving in a black Audi at the hospital where her husband King Charles is being treated for an enlarged prostate.

It's thought to be her fourth visit after Charles was first seen entering the London Clinic private hospital on Friday morning.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla arrived at The London Clinic on Sunday afternoon

At the time, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The King was this morning admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment. His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness."

Charles was diagnosed with the benign condition on January 17 while staying at Birkhall in Scotland, after going for a check-up because he was experiencing symptoms.

Enlarged prostate symptoms According to the NHS, symptoms of an enlarged prostate include: Finding it difficult to start peeing

Straining to pee

Having a weak flow of urine

"Stop-start" peeing

Needing to pee urgently and/or frequently

Needing to get up frequently in the night to pee

Accidentally leaking urine (urinary incontinence) Treatment for an enlarged prostate Lifestyle changes

Medicine

Catheters

Surgery and other procedures

© Getty Images The King has undergone treatment for an enlarged prostate

It's unclear what procedure the King underwent, but surgery is usually only recommended for moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to medicine, the NHS website says.

The King's medical team will likely advise a hospital stay of one to two nights, followed by a recuperation period at home spanning 10-14 days. During this time, Charles will be advised to take it easy and avoid strenuous activities, though he may engage in light work from the comfort of his home.

He is understood to have wanted to share the news to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla has paid several trips to The London Clinic

Ahead of his procedure, His Majesty paid a special visit to the Princess of Wales who is currently recovering at the same hospital after abdominal surgery. The royal mother-of-three, 42, is not expected to carry out official engagements until after Easter, with Prince William also clearing his diary of official duties for the time being.

© Getty Images Princess Kate is recovering from planned abdominal surgery

The Palace refused to confirm what Kate was being treated for but revealed that the condition was non-cancerous. In a statement, the palace added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

© Getty Images Prince William has postponed his official duties to support Princess Kate and their children

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements. She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."