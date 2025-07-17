How does Queen Camilla look so 'youthful' at 78?

Congratulations are in order for Queen Camilla as she celebrates her 78th birthday on Thursday.

The wife of King Charles keeps a busy schedule of royal engagements from state banquets to charity events, all the time maintaining a youthful look and the sense that she is radiant from the inside out.

The secret to Camilla's glowing appearance is, in large part, owed to her exercise and diet routine; however, her fashion choices and skincare routine also play into it.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images Camilla turns 78 on Thursday

Join HELLO! in meeting a host of experts who reveal the royal's secrets to looking fresh at 78…

Camilla's exercise plan

Personal trainer and founder of holistic wellness platform LDN MUMS FITNESS, Sarah Campus, tells us that an exercise plan that the Queen may follow at 78 will be light, varied, consisting of short workouts, but consistent.

© Getty Queen Camilla is glowing at 78!

"Camilla will undertake light cardio sessions 3-5 times a week and will last approximately 30-40 minutes, which would consist of brisk walking, swimming, or cycling, all of which she enjoys," Sarah explains.

© Getty Queen Camilla loves a brisk walk

"Camilla will also do some light strength training using light weights or resistance bands, and she will aim to do this two to three times a week. Exercises here will include basic functional exercises such as sit-to-stand and wall push-ups."

© Getty Images Sarah recommends a regular fitness routine for women over 70

She adds: "Camilla will aim to get some daily gentle flexibility and balance exercise, or at least 3 times a week, some gentle yoga, or stretching. All of this consistent exercise will maintain her mental and social wellness."

Camilla's diet

A balanced diet is also key to Camilla's lit-from-within appearance. "When women are in their 70s, it’s important to have a very balanced diet to keep on being radiant. Proteins are pivotal to keep muscle mass, which tends to be the main depletion alongside dropping levels of oestrogen in post menopausal women," registered nutritional therapist, Lucia Stansbie, tells us.

© Getty Oily fish contains essential omega-3 fatty acids.

"The best source of proteins would be lean meats as well as oily fish, as they contain essential omega-3 fatty acids. Omega-3 will keep cell membranes very receptive, keep the heart modulating blood sugar levels and also may keep skin looking radiant in your 70s."

Lucia also muses about Camilla's incorporation of antioxidant-rich foods into her diet.

© Getty Antioxidants are found in vegetables and fruits

"You must have lots of antioxidants that can support longevity," she says. "Antioxidants are found in vegetables and fruits and usually are also what gives colours to vegetables and fruits, so it’s really important to eat the rainbow, including colourful fruit and vegetables such as carrots, red cabbage and leafy green vegetables."

Though Camilla famously said she loves beans on toast, Lucia recommends a Mediterranean-style diet for those in their 70s. "The cornerstone of a Mediterranean diet is whole foods, including plant vegetables, oily fish such as salmon, herrings, sardines, mackerel," she says.

© Getty Images Lucia recommends that Camilla eats a Mediterranean diet

"It is best to reduce the quantity of sugar, which should be considered only as a treat. The most important thing to feel good in your skin in your 70s is not obsessing about food but still having a balanced diet and allowing yourself a treat, because life is about feeling happy."

Camilla's skincare routine

Camilla's skin regimen also plays into her elegant appearance. Juan Lopez, Founder and Medical Director at SkinMedico, a leading medical aesthetic clinic in Chiswick, says that Her Majesty appears to have embraced a gentler, more natural approach to skincare – one that befits her role and her famously outdoorsy lifestyle.

"One of the most likely pillars of the Queen’s skincare routine is disciplined sun protection," the skincare expert suggests.

© Getty Queen Camilla appears to have embraced a more natural approach to skincare

"An effective broad-spectrum SPF, worn daily, would be essential for anyone with a life spent in the open air. Not only does this protect against sunburn and pigmentation, but it also plays a crucial role in preserving collagen and preventing premature ageing – a cornerstone for maintaining skin health into one's seventies and beyond."

He adds that her daily routine likely consists of a mild facial wash for daily cleansing, a glycolic acid exfoliating cleanser used three to four times a week to help remove dull surface cells, a vitamin C serum in the morning, helping to maintain brightness and firmness, and a moisturiser rich in hyaluronic acid to provide deep hydration.

© UK Press via Getty Images Juan suggests Camilla might favour a chemical peel

Regular facial treatments can help support Camilla's daily routine. Juan Lopez suggests the royal could favour a chemical peel or laser toning to refresh and refine the skin surface, or regular Hydrodermabrasion treatments – gentle but effective in clearing congestion and enhancing luminosity.

Camilla's fashion rules

Lastly, Camilla's fashion choices keep a pep in her step on royal outings. Award-winning stylist Susie Hasler says that Queen Camilla has mastered the art of elegance.

© Getty Images Camilla suits jewel tones

"Her style is timeless but never dated, which is the sweet spot for women wanting to look polished without trying too hard," Susie tells us.

"Camilla is clever with colour, and we often see her wearing cool, flattering jewel tones like emerald, cobalt and deep lavender, which brighten her complexion.

© Getty The Queen often wears Fiona Clare coat dresses

"She also chooses structured tailoring that defines her shape without being too stiff," Susie adds. "A-line coats, gently cinched waists and three-quarter sleeves help create a lifted, feminine silhouette - much more youthful than loose or shapeless designs."

Susie particularly praises Camilla for her use of colour at the 2019 Trooping the Colour parade, which remains one of her best looks. "Soft pastels like mint green reflect light beautifully and are incredibly flattering for mature skin," the stylist says.

© Getty Camilla looked fabulous in mint green in 2019

"Camilla’s choice of this shade gives her a radiant glow, while the white lace adds a feminine softness. The structured tailoring lifts her frame and gives a smart, elongated shape - a must-have style trick for any age."