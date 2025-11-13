7 'confusing' signs you're dealing with a sociopath, according to psychologists

A sociopath, otherwise known as a person who fits the criteria for Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD), is a term used to describe "a person with a personality disorder who exhibits aggressive, violent, or unpleasant behaviour toward others," according to the Oxford Advanced Learner's Dictionary. People with this disorder are known to lack empathy and to struggle with identifying the difference between right and wrong. In everyday life, a sociopath can exist at work, in romantic partnerships and other types of relationships, but how can you spot this type of personality disorder, and what should you do if you come across it?

What is a sociopath?

"When we use the term sociopath, we’re really talking about someone who fits the criteria for Antisocial Personality Disorder (ASPD), which is the diagnosis we use in clinical psychology and psychiatry, " Consultant Clinical Psychologist at Hampstead Psychology, Dr Jo Stuart, told HELLO!. "Both psychopathy and sociopathy now sit under this broader category."

Dr Jo continued explaining the disorder and outlined its 20th-century origins. She explained: "Originally, the two terms were separate. In the early 20th century, "psychopathy" described people who appeared charming and intelligent but lacked conscience or empathy. Later, "sociopathy" was used to describe similar traits that seemed to develop from social or environmental causes, such as trauma or neglect. It wasn’t until the publication of the DSM-III in 1980 that both were brought together under one label, 'Antisocial Personality Disorder'."

According to updated schools of thought, a person with ASPD tends to show behaviour with long-term patterns, including "repeatedly breaking the law, deceiving or exploiting others, being impulsive or aggressive, acting irresponsibly, and showing little or no remorse". Experts suggest that it is less about one single decision and more about "a consistent disregard for the rights and well-being of others". They also note that in most cases, it starts in adolescence and usually continues into adulthood.

What’s the difference between a sociopath and a psychopath?

The difference between the two arises in the level of energy devoted to their reactions and their initial cause. While one is genetic, the other is caused by environmental factors and can, in theory, be avoided. The energetic, irrational, and impulsive nature of a sociopath is what sets them apart from the cold, calculated nature of a psychopath.

"Unlike psychopaths, who tend to be calm, cold, and calculated, sociopaths are impulsive, erratic, and emotionally reactive, which makes them much harder to predict. Having said that, I would much rather work with a sociopath than a psychopath," Dr Jo unveiled. "Sociopathy is generally thought to develop more from the environment than genetics. Many sociopaths grew up in unstable or frightening situations, often with neglect, abuse, or emotional deprivation and were never taught how to empathise or manage emotions."

She outlined: "One theory is that they learned early in life that the only way to get their needs met was through control, manipulation, or aggression. If that’s what they saw modelled by adults around them, it became their version of how the world works. But it’s crucial to remember that most people who experience trauma do not go on to develop sociopathic traits."

© Getty Images A sociopath lacks empathy and can't distinguish between right and wrong

The 7 symptoms of a sociopath

Dealings with sociopaths can be confusing and emotionally difficult as they tend to shapeshift from the person initially introduced to you. What begins as an interaction with a charming individual turns into a game of unpredictable behaviour, blame shifting and a whirlwind of chaos. According to the Mayo Clinic, the seven most common symptoms associated with sociopathy are:

Deceitfulness Impulsivity Aggression Disregard for safety Irresponsibility Lack of remorse Disregard for social norms

What to do if you meet a sociopath

© Getty Images Sociopaths are erratic and irrational in how they respond to things

As someone who has covered relationships, especially celebrity relationships, for over five years, I have seen just how difficult it is to peel back the layers of individuals to expose the true person beneath. However, once you have identified that you may be dealing with a sociopath, there are several ways you can protect yourself from coming to harm at their hands. Dr Jo urged: "What matters most, especially for those who find themselves in these relationships, is how that person makes you feel. The question isn’t 'What are they?' but 'How do I feel when I’m around them?'"

She concluded: "If you constantly feel drained, anxious, or confused, that’s often a sign the relationship isn’t healthy. The hardest thing, particularly when it involves someone you love or have invested deeply in, is recognising that difference between someone who nourishes you and someone who ultimately harms your wellbeing."