Are you being manipulated? Learn the one skill to prevent it - and make sure it never happens again

We live in a society where information flies at the speed of light. Whether via social media, the media or even our daily conversations, we receive an avalanche of data and opinions. But how do we know if everything we hear is true? This is where critical thinking comes in, an essential skill for navigating the information we receive and knowing what's true and what isn't. "Critical thinking safeguards us against manipulation," explains psychologist José Martín del Pliego. "It empowers us to question what we hear and prevents us from accepting superficial information without proper reflection."

So, how can we develop our critical thinking skills to avoid being swept away by ideological waves or manipulative people?

The importance of questioning our beliefs

Our personal beliefs are like the foundations of a building: they sustain us and help us to live and relate to others - and to life in general. But what happens when those beliefs become too rigid? As the psychologist warns us, "If our beliefs are inflexible, they can end up boxing in our worldview."

The society in which we live changes at a dizzying pace, which is why it is very important to constantly question our own ideas and opinions. This doesn't mean that we have to renounce our principles, but that we must be flexible enough to adapt them when necessary.

© getty Whether via the media or within personal relationships, a manipulator capitalises on our mental passivity

For example, in the past, people believed that the Earth was flat. It was a belief that was accepted without question. However, as humanity developed more critical thinking, that belief was questioned and replaced by the knowledge that the Earth is round. The same happens with our personal beliefs. Sometimes, what we believe may not be entirely true; it's important to be open to the possibility of changing our minds when we are faced with new information.

"When we scrutinise our own beliefs, we're simultaneously practising empathy, because we grant ourselves the ability to view the world from another person's perspective," explains del Pliego. This skill is crucial not only for improving our relationships with others but also for enhancing our capacity to make truly informed decisions.

How do we know if we are being manipulated?

One of the greatest hazards of failing to develop critical thinking skills is that we become highly susceptible to manipulation. But how can we recognise if we are being influenced? Del Pliego suggests that "one of the clearest indicators that we are being manipulated is when we stop scrutinising things".

© Getty Images Undertake thorough research and read a broad number of sources to formulate your opinions

When we accept information without challenge, repeat the opinions of others without proper analysis and become resistant to alternative perspectives, it signals that we have lost the capacity for critical reflection.

The media, for example, often presents news that seems to have only one interpretation. But by practising critical thinking, we can identify possible biases and seek other sources of information to obtain a more complete picture. "Whether in the media or within personal relationships, a manipulator capitalises on our mental passivity," the psychologist warns.

By developing critical thinking, we can avoid being swept away by unfounded currents of opinion and make more informed decisions

Manipulation in advertising vs personal relationships

Advertising is another field where manipulation is most evident. Advertisements are designed to make us feel that we need the products they offer - even if we don't.

"Advertising bombards us with messages that exploit our emotions, and quite often we end up purchasing products we don't actually need, simply because of the fear of being socially 'left behind'," says the psychologist. However, by developing critical thinking, we can successfully identify strategies that seek to manipulate us, and resist the pressure from that type of ads.

When it comes to personal relationships, manipulation can be more subtle, but equally dangerous. In your personal life, a manipulator can make you feel guilty so that you comply with their needs and interests. Dramatising, adopting theatrics or employing half-truths are all part of their manipulative toolkit.

"They make you feel that if you don't comply with their demands, you're somehow a bad person," he points out. Consequently, recognising these manipulation tactics is the essential first step towards freeing yourself from their influence.

© istock We're bombarded with misinformation and advertisements on our smart phones

Critical thinking in young people

One of the most important of a parent's missions is to help their children develop critical thinking so that they're not manipulated. Young people today are more exposed than ever to news and information through social media. But many times the information they receive is disinformation - either biased or completely false.

"It's not about convincing young people - it's about teaching them to think for themselves" Psychologist José Martín del Pliego

That means that teaching young people to be critical of the information they receive is more important than ever. "It's vital that they learn to question what they see and read, and that they understand that the opinions of others do not always reflect reality," suggests del Pliego.

It's also important that they know that we adults care about what they think - even if we don't agree with them - and that they're able to reason out their thoughts. "It's not about convincing them, but about teaching them to think for themselves," says the expert.

© Getty Images Formulating solid, fact-based opinions will help you avoid manipulation

Adolescents are very manipulable by different social factors and trends, and their opinions can be more biased, sometimes becoming very radical, with inflexible ideologies. However, they can also be very open and understanding.

We must allow informed decision-making; young people and children do not always have to be right, but it is important that they take responsibility for their behaviour and ideas. We should encourage problem-solving, so that they can skilfully question the information they receive. We should teach our children and ourselves to question our world together.

© Getty Images Teaching young people to be critical of the information they receive is more important than ever

Practical exercises to develop critical thinking

Critical thinking is exceptionally valuable in modern life. It’s essential that we strive to maintain an open mind by listening intently to alternative viewpoints and cultivate both empathy and solidarity. To develop your critical thinking skills, you can:

Listen to the same news topic as covered by different media outlets and then generate discussions that require you to defend the position with which you feel least comfortable.

Consider if you only support a stance because it is popular, without having taken the time to thoroughly analyse your personal thoughts on the matter.

Undertake thorough research, read a broad number of sources and inform yourself fully about current events before forming a fixed view.

By acquiring and evaluating more information and diverse perspectives, you gain the necessary skills to formulate opinions and live in accordance with who you truly are. Critical thinking helps you develop a strong personal identity that also continuously improves and evolves.