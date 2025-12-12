Is King Charles in remission? His Majesty's cancer statement explained by an expert

Next year is set to mark a turning point for King Charles, who revealed during a pre-recorded broadcast for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programme that his cancer treatment is set to be reduced in 2026.

Speaking to the nation, His Majesty explained: "I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."

Of his jubilation at the good news, King Charles continued: "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."

Is King Charles in remission?

While King Charles' reduced treatment schedule is certainly something to celebrate, it resulted in questions over whether His Majesty is in remission, or cancer-free, a subject he did not address in his heartfelt speech.

King Charles's message for Stand Up To Cancer This is a season when our thoughts turn to celebrations with our friends and families. In the midst of this festive period, I just wanted to ask you to join me today in finding a special place in your hearts, and your minds and prayers for the hundreds of thousands of people across our United Kingdom who receive a cancer diagnosis each year – and for the millions more who love and care for them. I know from my own experience that a cancer diagnosis can feel overwhelming. Yet I also know that early detection is the key that can transform treatment journeys, giving invaluable time to medical teams – and, to their patients, the precious gift of hope. These are gifts we can all help deliver. Throughout my own cancer journey, I have been profoundly moved by what I can only call the "community of care" that surrounds every cancer patient - the specialists, the nurses, researchers and volunteers who work tirelessly to save and improve lives. But I have also learned something that troubles me deeply – at least nine million people in our country are not up to date with the cancer screenings available to them. That is at least nine million opportunities for early diagnosis being missed. The statistics speak with stark clarity. To take just one example: When bowel cancer is caught at the earliest stage, around nine in ten people survive for at least five years. When diagnosed late, that falls to just one in ten. Early diagnosis quite simply saves lives. Now, I have heard this message repeatedly during my visits to cancer centres across the country. I know, too, what a difference it has made in my own case, enabling me to continue leading a full and active life, even while undergoing treatment. Indeed, today I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year. This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives. Yet too often, I am told, people avoid screening because they imagine it may be frightening, embarrassing or uncomfortable. If and when they do finally take up their invitation, they are glad they took part. A few moments of minor inconvenience are a small price to pay for the reassurance that comes for most people when they are either told either they don't need further tests, or, for some, are given the chance to enable early detection, with the life-saving intervention that can follow. This is why I am so encouraged to learn about the new national Screening Checker that is available online. This simple tool allows you to check whether you are eligible for breast, bowel or cervical cancer screening. It demystifies the process, answers your questions, and guides you towards taking that crucial step. As I have observed before, the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion. But compassion must be paired with action. This December, as we gather to reflect on the year past, I pray that we can each pledge, as part of our resolutions for the year ahead, to play our part in helping to catch cancer early. Your life - or the life of someone you love - may depend upon it. Therefore, this brings my most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, researchers and charity workers involved in diagnosis and treatment programmes, together with my particular good wishes to those for whom they care so selflessly.



In response to questions of King Charles' remission, Buckingham Palace said via a statement sent to HELLO!: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is "a great personal blessing."

While the monarch's status when it comes to cancer has not been confirmed, the Palace noted that his ability to continue to work has been a great source of comfort for the King.

"The King has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment, while always heeding the advice of his medical team," the Palace said. "His ability to uphold all of his State duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital part of the recovery journey."

Cancer-free or in remission?

King Charles isn't the first royal to cause confusion with a statement about his health. In January 2024, Princess Kate said she was in remission, with the message coming four months after she said she was "cancer-free", leading the public to question the terms.

HELLO! asked Dr. Raj Arora about the difference in meaning, with the GP telling us: "The phrases 'cancer free' and 'in remission' frequently arise in discussions about cancer treatment and recovery, yet they carry distinct meanings.

Dr. Raj Arora explains the difference between cancer-free and in remission

"Cancer-free typically signifies that no cancer can be detected within the body," she continues. "An individual labelled as cancer-free has completed their treatment and undergone various scans and tests, all of which indicate an absence of cancer. However, it's crucial to understand that being cancer-free does not ensure that the cancer won't return in the future.

"Remission, on the other hand, describes a phase in which the signs and symptoms of cancer are diminished or have vanished. In essence, being cancer-free implies that there is currently no evidence of the disease, whereas being in remission reflects a reduction or absence of cancer signs."

What happens in remission?

Most patients who are deemed to be in remission still have check-ups with doctors to ensure their cancer has not returned.

On follow-up appointments, Caroline Geraghty, senior cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, explains: "What happens will depend on the type of cancer you have and the risk of recurrence, because you will have a follow-up programme, and that could last anything from a few months to a few years. The longer you're in remission, the less frequent follow-ups are, and for most cases of cancer, they stop eventually."

While the King and Buckingham Palace have not confirmed which camp His Majesty falls into, it certainly sounds like next year is looking positive for the monarch.