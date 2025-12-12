Is King Charles in remission? His Majesty's cancer statement explained by an expert

Next year is set to mark a turning point for King Charles, who revealed during a pre-recorded broadcast for Channel 4's Stand Up To Cancer programme that his cancer treatment is set to be reduced in 2026.
Speaking to the nation, His Majesty explained: "I am able to share with you the good news that thanks to early diagnosis, effective intervention and adherence to 'doctors' orders', my own schedule of cancer treatment can be reduced in the New Year."
Of his jubilation at the good news, King Charles continued: "This milestone is both a personal blessing and a testimony to the remarkable advances that have been made in cancer care in recent years; testimony that I hope may give encouragement to the fifty per cent of us who will be diagnosed with the illness at some point in our lives."
Is King Charles in remission?
While King Charles' reduced treatment schedule is certainly something to celebrate, it resulted in questions over whether His Majesty is in remission, or cancer-free, a subject he did not address in his heartfelt speech.
In response to questions of King Charles' remission, Buckingham Palace said via a statement sent to HELLO!: "His Majesty has responded exceptionally well to treatment and his doctors advise that ongoing measures will now move into a precautionary phase. This position will be continuously monitored and reviewed to protect and prioritise his continued recovery. As The King has said, this milestone on his recovery journey is "a great personal blessing."
While the monarch's status when it comes to cancer has not been confirmed, the Palace noted that his ability to continue to work has been a great source of comfort for the King.
"The King has taken great comfort and encouragement from being able to continue leading a full and active life throughout his treatment, while always heeding the advice of his medical team," the Palace said. "His ability to uphold all of his State duties, and to continue with public engagements and overseas tours, has helped greatly with the positive mindset that, as many families will know, is such a vital part of the recovery journey."
Cancer-free or in remission?
King Charles isn't the first royal to cause confusion with a statement about his health. In January 2024, Princess Kate said she was in remission, with the message coming four months after she said she was "cancer-free", leading the public to question the terms.
HELLO! asked Dr. Raj Arora about the difference in meaning, with the GP telling us: "The phrases 'cancer free' and 'in remission' frequently arise in discussions about cancer treatment and recovery, yet they carry distinct meanings.
"Cancer-free typically signifies that no cancer can be detected within the body," she continues. "An individual labelled as cancer-free has completed their treatment and undergone various scans and tests, all of which indicate an absence of cancer. However, it's crucial to understand that being cancer-free does not ensure that the cancer won't return in the future.
"Remission, on the other hand, describes a phase in which the signs and symptoms of cancer are diminished or have vanished. In essence, being cancer-free implies that there is currently no evidence of the disease, whereas being in remission reflects a reduction or absence of cancer signs."
What happens in remission?
Most patients who are deemed to be in remission still have check-ups with doctors to ensure their cancer has not returned.
On follow-up appointments, Caroline Geraghty, senior cancer information nurse at Cancer Research UK, explains: "What happens will depend on the type of cancer you have and the risk of recurrence, because you will have a follow-up programme, and that could last anything from a few months to a few years. The longer you're in remission, the less frequent follow-ups are, and for most cases of cancer, they stop eventually."
While the King and Buckingham Palace have not confirmed which camp His Majesty falls into, it certainly sounds like next year is looking positive for the monarch.