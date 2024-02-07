Everything we know about King Charles' cancer diagnosis so far

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles' cancer diagnosis: Everything we know so far
With King Charles undergoing treatment for cancer, HELLO! spoke to experts about what the royal is going through

King Charles wearing brown coat to church
Melanie Macleod
Melanie Macleod
King Charles sent shockwaves around the nation on Monday when Buckingham Palace announced that he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The statement didn't elaborate on the type of cancer His Majesty has but said that he is undergoing treatment.

What is the King’s diagnosis?

King Charles smiles in a suit© Getty
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer

The Palace statement read: "During the King's recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer."

How was his cancer diagnosed?

King Charles's cancer was diagnosed during his prostate procedure, with tests identifying cancer.

TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III wearing the Imperial state Crown, waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony after viewing the Royal Air Force fly-past in central London on May 6, 2023, after his coronation. The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. (Photo by Stefan Rousseau / POOL / AFP) (Photo by STEFAN ROUSSEAU/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)© STEFAN ROUSSEAU
King Charles' cancer has not been confirmed

How is the King coping with his diagnosis?

His Majesty appears to be in good spirits, smiling following his first treatment as he and Queen Camilla left Clarence House, following visits from family members including Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

The King plans to keep busy during treatment, with the Palace explaining that he will continue with his duties, albeit public-facing engagements have been paused.

The statement read: "His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties. Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual."

It continued: "The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla attended the Sunday service at the Church of St Mary Magdalene© Max Mumby/Indigo
King Charles III and Queen Camilla are a great support to one another

Who is in charge of King Charles' treatment?

The King’s Serjeant Surgeon is Ranan Dasgupta, a urologist who specialises in a treatment for enlarged prostates. He is based at the London Clinic.

The head of the Medical Household is Michael Dixon. The former GP was appointed in 2022.

