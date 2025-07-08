Skip to main contentSkip to footer
What happened to King Charles' eye?
King Charles' blood vessel on his right eye has burst© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

His Majesty sported an irritated eye as he greeted French President Emmanuel Macron

Melanie Macleod
Deputy Beauty and Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
It's a busy day for King Charles, with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, paying a visit to Windsor.

With Queen Camilla by his side, the monarch received his visitors at Windsor Castle, with a lunch set to be held inside the castle walls before the French couple views items in the Royal Collection that have a link to their homeland.

Despite seeming in good spirits, with the French President rubbing His Majesty's back in a friendly fashion, onlookers were worried for the King, who was sporting a sore-looking red eye.

Reports say King Charles' redness is due to a burst blood vessel in his right eye. HELLO! understands this is not thought to be related to any existing health conditions.

While His Majesty's eye looks red and irritated, it's likely to be nothing to be concerned about, with the Mayo Clinic noting: "Even a strong sneeze or cough can cause a blood vessel to break in the eye."

Medically known as a subconjunctival hemorrhage, the clinic says that while the King's eye might look alarming, it's usually a harmless condition that disappears within two weeks or so, and doesn't need treatment.

King Charles' eye woes

This isn't the first time the monarch has had an issue with his peepers. Back in 2001, the King could be seen wearing an eye patch to protect his eye following an accident – his makeshift patch wasn’t a result of swash-buckling activities, though and instead was sustained while partaking in a spot of gardening.

King Charles III had to wear the patch after he got a large amount of dust in his eye while sawing a tree in his garden.

Following the gardening mishap, the then 52-year-old had to undergo hospital treatment, which resulted in his pirate-like protection.

His Majesty fell foul of his garden once more in 2016, when during a BBC Radio 4 interview, the monarch shared details of his rush to hospital after an injury incurred at Highgrove.

"I planted a lot of the trees and I cut off the end of my finger, banging in stakes. I had to be taken to Swindon Hospital to have it sewn back on again," he revealed – sounds painful, but at least it wasn't his eye!

