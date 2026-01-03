Barry Manilow shares health update after cancer diagnosis

Barry Manilow has reassured fans he’s on the mend after sharing a candid update from hospital amid his recent lung cancer diagnosis.

The legendary singer, 82, took to Instagram on Friday to post a selfie from his hospital bed, smiling as he rested in a green hospital gown. Keeping the message brief but upbeat, he captioned the photo: "Better Today!"

© Instagram Barry posted a selfie from his hospital bed

The post quickly drew an outpouring of love from fans and fellow musicians alike. Longtime backup singer Melanie Taylor commented, "That’s my boss y’all! He’s making it through the rain! Love you B!" alongside prayer emojis, while drummer Matt Sorum added, "Heal up Barry, much love."

© Getty Images Barry performs during "Manilow: The Last Detroit Concert"

Barry revealed in late December that doctors had discovered a cancerous spot on his left lung, which he said would be surgically removed. At the time, the 'Copacabana' hitmaker stressed that he would not require chemotherapy or radiation – a key detail that offered reassurance to his devoted fanbase.

Explaining how the cancer was detected, Barry previously shared that his doctor ordered an MRI after he suffered two prolonged bouts of bronchitis. "Even though I was over the bronchitis and back on stage at the Westgate Las Vegas, my wonderful doctor ordered an MRI to make sure that everything was OK," he wrote. The scan ultimately revealed the spot, which Manilow described as being found through "pure luck" and at an early stage.

© WireImage Barry with husband Garry Kief

"So that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns," he joked, before issuing a warning to fans, saying: "Remember, if you have even the slightest symptom… get tested!"

He will reschedule a string of arena concerts in Orlando, Tampa, Charleston, Greensboro and Columbus, currently set for January 2026, but said he was "counting down the days" until concerts on Valentine’s weekend in February and throughout 2026 at the Westgate Las Vegas.

© Getty Images Barry at Radio City Music Hall in 1984

The singer and songwriter has a career spanning over sixty years, with hit singles including 'Could It Be Magic', 'Looks Like We Made It', Mandy, and 'Copacabana (At the Copa), which won him his Grammy for Best Pop Male Vocal Performance.

One of the best-selling artists in the world, he has had 13 number one singles after finding fame when Bette Midler saw his act in 1971 and chose him as her pianist at the Continental Baths in New York City that year.

In 2002 he was inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame, and he has won two Emmys, in 1977 for Outstanding Special: Comedy, Variety or Music for The Barry Manilow Special, and again in 2006 for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Barry Manilow: Music And Passion.

Despite the health scare, the music icon has remained characteristically optimistic, continuing to keep fans informed while focusing on recovery. His latest update suggests he’s moving in the right direction – and judging by the reaction online, he’s doing so with thousands of people cheering him on.