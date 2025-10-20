Brandy clarifies health issues that led to abruptly exiting stage mid-concert

Brandy is giving insight into her recent health scare. Over the weekend, the "The Boy is Mine" singer left fans concerned as she abruptly left the stage mid-performance during a concert with her collaborator Monica, and subsequently ended it. One day later, she took to Instagram and broke her silence on what happened, and why she couldn't continue with the show.

In a statement on Sunday, October 19 addressing her "dear fans in Chicago," Brandy started by sharing: "Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers," and maintaining: "I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago."

© Getty Brandy explained what happened to her

She explained: "After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance," adding: "I still made the decision to try and return and give it my all despite not feeling okay."

"With having to make some adjustments and the show being very technical, unfortunately, it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production. I really appreciate everyone's best efforts," she noted, before expressing her gratitude to Monica, "for stepping up with such grace and professionalism," as well as to her entire crew "for their continued care and support."

"I went from the arena to see a doctor nearby and have taken the proper precautions to help moving forward," she revealed, before concluding with: "Your understanding, patience, and unwavering belief mean the world to me. I look forward to returning to the stage — stronger and more grateful than ever — alongside my girl, Monica, tonight in Indianapolis."

© Getty Images Brandy ended her concert mid show

Brandy and Monica kicked off their That Boy is Mine tour on October 16th, almost 30 years since the release of their hit song, and the tour will run through December 14, with stops in Nashville, another in Chicago, Kansas City, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, New York City, New Orleans, and Houston, among others, before a final stop in Jacksonville.

© Getty Singers Brandy & Monica during a recent interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

Brandy, speaking with Essence earlier this month about embarking on the tour, shared: "Stepping into this tour feels like a full-circle moment. It's a chance to honor where we've come from, to celebrate the people who've supported us from the very beginning, and to share the stage in a way that feels fresh, powerful and deeply connected to who we are now. It's emotional, it's inspiring, and it reminds me that music really is timeless."

© Getty Images Brandy and Monica in the 90s

And reflecting on their hit record, she said: "At the time, it was two young women coming together, bringing our voices and our stories into one moment — and the world connected with it in a way we couldn't have imagined. To see how that song connected with people all over the world — and still does — is such a blessing."