'70s rock icon left with '30% vision' that may force retirement

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan has revealed that the health issues he is currently battling may force him to retire from performing.

The 80-year-old "Smoke on the Water" singer revealed that he has "30 per cent vision," which won't get any better, as he opened up about the struggles he faces to work these days.

"It's one of those things. I've only got 30 per cent vision. That won't get better," he told Uncut magazine in a recent interview. "It makes life mysterious. The hardest thing is working on my laptop."

Ian revealed that he "can't see anything" on his laptop screen and relies on his "peripheral vision." He explained: "I pick up a line by looking at it sideways. But you find a way. You adapt. But it's achingly tiresome. It takes a long time to do the work."

© Redferns Ian only has '30 per cent vision'

Along with his declining vision and his age, Ian admitted that retirement "isn't far off." He admitted: "I think if I lose my energy, I'm going to stop [touring]. I don't want to be an embarrassment to anyone. We're not far off that. It creeps up on you; you don't really notice."

Ian previously admitted that he felt his "best" when touring, telling Antihero magazine in 2017: "I don't find any stress touring. In fact, I was going for a checkup the other day, and I was telling my doctor that's when I feel best, on the road.

© Getty Images Ian said retirement 'isn't far off'

"It keeps you right on top of things. Intellectually, and performing every night because…, it's got improvising about 25 per cent of the time. You have to stay sharp to keep up with that."

Despite his health issues, Ian, who turned 80 in August, admitted he is thankful he still has his sense of humour. He told Uncut: "It's hilarious this growing old thing. It's a laugh a minute. Well, sometimes yes and sometimes no. I walk down the road and hear something drop off – clang, there's something else gone.

© Redferns Ian was the singer on some of Deep Purple's biggest hits

"Nothing's changed really, apart from I can't pole vault anymore. Other than that, things move a little more slowly. But nothing's changed. If you've got a sense of humour, you can get by with most things."

Ian joined Deep Purple in 1969 after he replaced original vocalist Rod Evans and was with the group when they rose to prominence in the '70s with hits including "Smoke on the Water," "Highway Star," and "Woman from Tokyo."

© Getty Images Deep Purple announced a UK tour for 2026

"Woman from Tokyo" was one of the last songs to feature Ian before he left the band in 1973, before rejoining Deep Purple for "Perfect Strangers" in 1984.

Despite his talk of retirement, Deep Purple announced a UK tour for 2026 on Tuesday, in addition to previously announced summer European shows, which include festival bookings in Norway, France, Germany, Spain and Italy.