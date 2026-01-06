Marisa Abela, the star of HBO's Industry, just revealed major health news. The 29-year-old opened up about a cancer diagnosis she received six years ago that still impacts her life now.

When she was just 23, a doctor discovered a lump on her neck. At the same time, Marisa was experiencing unusual fatigue. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer and later underwent an eight-hour surgery to remove the tumor, followed by radioactive iodine treatment.

"I'm all in the clear now, thank God," Marisa told The Times in an interview released on January 3. She explained that she has to take daily medicine for the rest of her life. "I don't have a working thyroid so these pills sort of create one. I'm never going to miss those appointments."

Marisa's career was just kicking off when she was diagnosed with cancer – the same year that Industry premiered. The actress stars as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, an ambitious woman from a wealthy family who gets her first job after college at the fictional international bank, Pierpoint.

The show's fourth season premieres on Sunday, January 11, and reportedly focuses on Yasmin and Harper Stern (played by Myha'la) as they take risks outside of Pierpoint.

How many people are diagnosed with thyroid cancer annually?

Last year, 44,020 people were diagnosed with thyroid cancer in the United States, according to the National Cancer Institute. The diagnoses make up 2.2% of all new cancer in the country. Marisa isn't the only star who has faced the illness.

In 2013, HGTV star Tarek El Moussa was diagnosed with thyroid cancer after a trained nurse had spotted a lump on his neck during an episode. During an appearance on Chasing the Cure, Tarek, 44, said: "If she didn't send that email, there's a chance I wouldn't be doing this interview right now."

Like Marisa, Modern Family actress Sofia Vergara was in her twenties when she was diagnosed with the cancer. In 2000, Sofia learned during a routine doctor's visit that she had thyroid cancer. "When you're young and hear the word 'cancer', your mind goes to so many places, but I tried not to panic and decided to get educated," Sofia previously told Health.

What is a thyroid and why is it important?

The thyroid is a small gland in the front of your neck. It produces hormones that produce metabolism, growth, and regulates one's heart rate, body temperature, and digestion. Sometimes, illness can be missed if your primary care doctor doesn't check your neck.

In the US, the top female Endocrine Surgeon, Dr Rashmi Roy, at the Clayman Thyroid Surgery Center, is trying to implement a mandate that neck checks be required during medical exams, to help save lives.

Marisa's life after cancer

While the actress' life will never be the same after her cancer diagnosis, her future looks very bright. Last year was a very big year for Marisa. She won a BAFTA for her role in Industry and married her boyfriend of five years, Jamie Bogyo, in a ceremony attended by "all of Industry."