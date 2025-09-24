BBC's raunchiest show gets exciting season 4 update

Industry has been one of the BBC's biggest hits of recent years, charting the careers of several fictional investment bankers as they join Pierpoint & Co in the city of London. The show hasn't held back from its depiction of the industry with raunchy sex scenes and clips of characters taking drugs. One of the show's breakout stars is Myha'la Herrold, now known simply as Myha'la, who plays Harper Stern. The character initially presented as unassuming and underestimated, but as the series has progressed, their ruthless and manipulative streaks have been shown as she attempts to thrive in the industry.

The show is expected to return in January 2026, and speaking to the Radio Times, Myha'la was coy about what fans could expect when the show does return. When asked if she could share any spoilers, she laughed as she replied: "Of course not!" However, she added that the show's no-holds-barred attitude would continue, saying: "No, I think you can expect from Industry what you can always expect from Industry. Drugs, sex, rock and roll. It's going to be great."

What to expect from Industry season 4

Details about the upcoming fourth season are still scant, but following the finale of season 3, it has been hinted that the show could be partially shifting its setting from London to New York City. In the final episode, Harper secretly partnered with Otto Mostyn (Roger Barclay) to launch a fund dedicated to shorting corrupt companies, with Harper planning to run the operation from the Big Apple. There will also be several new characters joining the cast. Meet the fresh faces below…

1/ 8 © FilmMagic Max will be a big part of season 4 Max Minghella Max will be joining the show as Whitney Halberstram, the CFO and co-founder of a payment processing startup company, Tender. A release revealed that his firm was "entering a growth phase". Fans will recognise Max as Nick Blaine in The Handmaid's Tale, a role which earned him an Emmy Award. He's also appeared in The Social Network and Spiral.



2/ 8 © WWD via Getty Images What kind of character will Haley be? Kiernan Shipka Also joining the cast is Kiernan Shipka, who is playing Haley Clay, who is an executive assistant at Tender. The American actress has previously starred as Sally Draper in Mad Men and Sabrina Spellman in the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Jack's character will be causing trouble Jack Farthing Jack has one of the most intriguing roles of the bunch. The 39-year-old will be portraying Edward Smith, a "troublemaker" and long-time friend of Sir Henry Muck (Kit Harington), the CEO of green energy firm Lumi. Jack has previous roles in Poldark and Towards Zero, and he played the then Prince Charles in Princess Diana biopic, Spencer.



4/ 8 © Getty Images Toheeb is joining the cast Toheeb Jimoh British actor Toheeb is set to play Kwabena Bannerman, a trader at Mostyn Asset Management. The star has previously appeared in Ted Lasso, as Sam Obisanya, and The Power as Tunde Ojo. He's also played Romeo in a West End production of the Shakespeare play.



5/ 8 © WireImage Will Amy's character stay out of trouble? Amy James-Kelly We'll be keeping our eyes on Amy, who will be joining the series as Jennifer Bevan, a newly promoted minister in the Labour government. Soap fans will recognise the actress as Maddie Heath in Coronation Street and she's been playing Rachel Lewis in Everyone Else Burns since 2023.



6/ 8 © FilmMagic The former House star is joining the cast Kal Penn Also joining the show is Kal Penn, who will be playing Jay Jonah Atterbury, the CEO and co-founder of Tender. Kal has previously played Dr. Laurence Kutner on House and is best known as Kumar Patel in the Harold & Kumar film series.



7/ 8 © Bruce Glikas/WireImage Charlie is best-known for Stranger Things Charlie Heaton Charlie has also joined Industry, with the actor set to portray financial journalist Jim Dycker. The star shot to fame in Stranger Things, where he played Jonathan Byers, but he's also known for his roles in Marrowbone and The New Mutants.

