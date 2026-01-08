Princess Charlene's 125-acre haven is the secret to her healthy lifestyle

Princess Charlene's life before becoming a working royal placed a huge focus on health and fitness as an Olympic swimmer. Prince Albert's wife, 47, who married into the Monegasque royal family in 2011, swam for South Africa in the 2000 Olympics and at the 1998 and 2002 Commonwealth Games, having made her professional swimming debut at the South African Championship in 1996 at the age of 18.

Since her 2007 retirement, the princess has continued to share her passion for sport, launching the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation in December 2012 to promote life-saving education around water safety and the importance of sports for children. Her husband's hideout, which not many people know about as it is off limits to the public, also aligns with Charlene's focus on a healthy lifestyle.

© Getty Prince Albert manages an organic farm

Prince Albert's organic haven

Albert maintains Roc Agel, a 125-acre farm that Prince Rainier started, which is home to 12 cows and approximately 100 chickens. "My father [Prince Rainier] started it, really. He wanted Roc Agel to be a working farm since the '60s," Albert told People in 2015. "It was his notion. The vegetable garden was already in progress, and my mother [Princess Grace] was very much into that. She brought the corn into the mix, which we have there now, and that we really enjoy."

© Getty Images The Prince's Palace (Palais Princier) is the official residence and seat of government in Monaco-Ville, but Roc Agel is their private country estate

The fresh produce will certainly appeal to Charlene, who even ensured her wedding breakfast was 85 per cent locally sourced. While the farm produces poultry and dairy, the abundance of fresh corn and vegetables supports Charlene's preference for light, plant-forward meals, a diet she credits for her high energy levels. "Charlene likes healthy, sustainable cooking, and the prince is very attached to the protection of marine life and local products, so it was the perfect fit," Alain Ducasse, the chef responsible for her wedding dinner, told The Hollywood Reporter.

What does Princess Charlene's healthy lifestyle look like?

A well-structured exercise plan is the perfect partner for Charlene's healthy diet. As far as the nitty gritty of her workout routine, the royal told Gala: "I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before. I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, and I challenged myself physically. These days, it's all about moderation."

© Getty Charlene represented South Africa in the 2000 Olympics

Swimming is a hugely beneficial form of exercise, especially for a woman over 40. Nancy Best, a qualified personal trainer and founder of Ladies Who Crunch, exclusively told us at HELLO!: "Swimming is a brilliant low-impact form of aerobic exercise because it puts your heart rate into a 'working' zone without putting too much stress on your joints."

She added: "The greater your VO₂ max, the more oxygen your body can consume, and the more effectively your body can use that oxygen to generate energy."

© Eric Mathon/Princier Palace Princess Charlene raises awareness around water safety in her public work

Meanwhile, NHS Doctor, Dr Asimah Hanif, previously told HELLO! that walking is one of the "simplest and most powerful things you can do for your heart, and there are lots of reasons why."

In a nutshell, the benefits include: