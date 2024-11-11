Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlene reflects on limitations aged 46: 'My body says no'
Princess Charlene in jumpsuit featured sheer lace cutouts© Getty

The Monegasque royal was once an accomplished Olympian

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Charlene of Monaco has spoken out for the first time about life as an Olympian before she became part of Monaco's Princely family. 

The South African-born royal was a successful swimmer before she retired from the professional sport in 2007, four years before she tied the knot with her husband, Prince Albert of Monaco

Aside from her glittering Olympic career, Charlene won three gold medals and a silver medal at the 1999 All-Africa Games in Johannesburg, going on to represent South Africa at the Commonwealth Games, winning a silver medal in the 4 × 100 m medley relay. 

Despite dedicating most of her childhood and early adulthood to the pool, the mother-of-two has admitted she finds it difficult to swim nowadays. 

Princess Charlene in a neon green swimsuit© Getty
Princess Charlene has had an illustrious sporting career

In a candid interview with Gala magazine, the Princess opened up about her limited workout routine. 

"I walk, I cycle, I swim too, but not as much as before," she began. "I don’t practise swimming as intensely as in the past. When I was young, I trained very hard, I challenged myself physically. These days, it’s all about moderation."

princess charlene in tailored blazer© Getty Images
Princess Charlene has dialled down her exercise routine since retiring from sport

Reflecting on her ambition and drive that hasn't dimmed since her professional days, Charlene admitted: "It can be quite difficult because my nature is to want to beat records, win medals and surpass my limits. But, at nearly 47 years old, I can no longer do that… my body won’t let me. My spirit and my heart might, but my body says no!"

Charlene, who has since launched the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation to prevent children from drowning, touched on how her life was consumed by the sport. 

Prince Albert holding the Olympic torch alongside Princess Charlene, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella© Arnold Jerocki
The royal is raising twins, Princess Gabriella and Prince Jacques with her husband

"I was first and foremost an athlete. I was training to take part in the Olympic Games. It was my goal. I sometimes felt a little isolated from other teenagers. Swimming took up all my time. I devoted all my days, weeks, and years to being at the top of my game." 

It may have been decades since the royal graced the cover of Sports Illustrated in her athletic swimwear and platinum blonde hair, but the royal's internal youth hasn't changed. 

"I think you need to accept it [ageing]. Chasing after eternal youth is an illusion. I simply try and stay as young as possible in my body and in my heart," she concluded.

