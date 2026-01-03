Princess Charlene debuts beachy waves in slinky bridal caped look to mark 'new chapter' in 2026

There's no better way to ring in the New Year than with a striking new look, and that's exactly what Princess Charlene of Monaco did on Wednesday, 31 December, when she appeared alongside her husband, Prince Albert II, and their two children, Hereditary Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for the Prince's New Year speech.

Taking to Instagram, the Monegasque royal palace shared a beautiful photo of the family in a united pose, with Prince Albert and his son wearing matching suits to signal at the 11-year-old's future on the throne. Meanwhile, Princess Gabriella looked so grown up in a red midi dress with a bow around the collar.

Standing tall behind the future Prince of Monaco was Princess Charlene, with her ever-so-regal poise and elegance, in the most wonderful caped jumpsuit with a striking colour.

As identified by royal fashion blogger @royalfashionpolice on Instagram, she opted for a jumpsuit with caped sleeves from Elie Saab, a designer to whom the South African-born royal has frequently turned, especially for pieces of a similarly bright bridal white colour, such as her backless dress and a semi-sheer gown, both brought out in September 2025.

To accessorise, she opted for a pair of gold earrings, with a diamond centrepiece, which had a warm colour that enhanced her complexion and matched her golden locks, which she had styled in beachy waves, bringing back one of her signature looks to kick off the year.

Angela Kyte, a stylist with a decade of experience in the fashion industry, spoke to HELLO! about colour symbolism and messaging, telling us that balancing white with slightly less prominent colours, in the way Princess Charlene has, works because they "soften one another".

She explains to us: "Crisp white can feel stark on its own, but when paired with warm nude or light tan accessories, it becomes more approachable and luxurious."

Princess Charlene's new chapter in 2026

Kicking off the year with a striking look and the return of one of her iconic hairstyles is the perfect way for Princess Charlene of Monaco to mark the beginning of her new chapter.

More than three years after her struggle with an ear, nose and throat infection, the 47-year-old has made sure that her public appearances convey a regained strength and confidence moving forward.

© Getty Prince Jacques, Princess Gabriella, Princess Charlene and Prince Albert at the annual gift distribution event in mid-December

Arlene Prinsloo, the author of her biography, Charlene: In Search of a Princess, spoke to HELLO! about what lies ahead for the Princess of Monaco, telling us: "In one of her interviews years ago, [Charlene] said: 'Nobody hands you a worksheet to say this is how a princess should act or do or whatever.' And to me, it feels like she has now written her own rule book of how to be regal."

The author explained that Princess Charlene "will follow rules" but that she is "adapting them and making them her own". She continued: "I think having the confidence to do that, this is the new chapter in her life. She's putting behind all those rumours about the marriage, and her wanting to live in Switzerland, everything that was unsubstantiated, but this is now a new chapter and she's staying."