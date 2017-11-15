Nicole Scherzinger's live show look by her X Factor make-up artist! Nicole Scherzinger's make-up artist reveals the singers beauty must-haves

Nicole Scherzinger is riding high on the X Factor, and we love her striking make-up that she showcases each week! We are dying to see into her make-up bag, and what better way than to get exclusive backstage tips from Nicole’s very own make-up artist Emma Osborne! Emma gave us a glimpse into the look she created for the popstar on Saturday evening, and we can’t wait to recreate the look at home…

A tribal influenced look for Nicole

"The vibe for this weekend had a tribal influence. The detail and colours on the outfit were blues, yellows, greens and some reds. I wanted the look to be strong and graphic so it didn’t appear too tribal or literal, and wanted to create a different darker look for live shows.



"I always prep skin with CULT51, I have used this for a few years and is key in starting my looks. Followed by EX1 foundation, the two balance together nicely. EX1 has a creamy texture and works well on Nicole’s skin."



"Lining the eyes with dark blue cream liner, I love the Marc Jacobs gel liners"



"I then added MAC metallic shadows on top to create a petrol blue and green effect which emulated the tones in the dress."



"I lined the inner waterline with one of my favourite eyeliners at the moment – the Victoria Beckham x Estee Lauder Kajal eyeliners."



"Adding Ardell lashes in 601 for a more natural effect otherwise it would all look too dramatic!"



"For the lips, we wanted to keep it subtle with a nude – but more of a pink tint."

We also spoke with Sarah Exley, Head Makeup Artist at the X-Factor, who worked her magic on Holly Tandy, and used Kevyn Aucoin Sensual Skin Primer, a hydrating primer that perfects and minimizes pores. She also used Instant Effects Instant Lip Plumper which is her to- as the balm-like serum instantly moisturizes and gives volume to the lips without any stinging.

Kevyn Aucoin Celestial Skin Liquid Lightening is another favourite; a gel/lotion hybrid that blends seamlessly to give skin a beautiful, lit-from-within lustre (without any shimmer or glitter). She then used By terry blusher Cellularose Blush Glace in Frozen Petal – gently dabbed on the cheeks this gives a luminous glow to the face, and Colour FX highlighter – A few drops added to the top of cheekbones gives a light reflective strobing look which is perfect for live shows.

