EastEnders' Bernadette Taylor actress looks unrecognisable in holiday photos Actress Clair Norris looked worlds away from her schoolgirl alter-ego during her break away

EastEnders star Clair Norris is currently soaking up the sun on a well-deserved holiday, and has since shared a series of photographs from her trip with her fans on social media – who couldn’t believe how different she looked from her alter-ego, Bernadette Taylor. The 20-year-old actress looked gorgeous while relaxing at a restaurant, dressed in a red summer dress with perfectly co-ordinated with the cocktail in her hand. While playing her character - who is a school girl in the show - Clair sports minimal makeup, and styles her long brown hair up in a messy bun. In the photos, however, she wore her hair down, and had enhanced her large eyes with liquid eyeliner and rocked a red lipstick, while a sweep of bronzer completed her sun-kissed look.

EastEnders actress Clair Norris looked stunning during her holiday

Comments soon followed after Clair posted the pictures on Twitter, with one user telling her: "You look unreal!" while another said: "You look amazing girl!" A third added: "Lovely photos of a beautiful, talented young woman." This isn’t the first time that Clair has been complimented for her appearance outside of the show. In June, she shared a series of selfies taken in her bedroom, causing one fan to observe: "Wow you look so different."

Since joining EastEnders in June 2017, Clair's character has already been involved in various plots, including a pregnancy, a miscarriage and a storyline which involved a drunk kiss with best mate Tiffany Butcher. When she first joined the popular soap, the actress said: "I never in a million years thought my first TV role would be in EastEnders. It's surreal but I'm ever so grateful to be given the opportunity."

The talented actress as Bernadette Taylor in EastEnders

And although the star has received mainly positive comments during her time in the long-running soap, she has – like many other people in the public eye – had to endure a few trolls along the way too. When she stepped out on the red carpet at the British Soap Awards in June, Clair was targeted by some cruel critics who commented on her figure. However, the actress defiantly took to Twitter to reveal that she wouldn’t let any negativity affect her.

She wrote in a lengthy post: "Don't normally react, but I have seen some really nasty comments on pictures from soap awards regarding my size… I could get upset but when I put it into perspective I just laugh." She added: "I love my job and I get to do something that I am so passionate about EVERYDAY and with the support from family and friends I am living my best life!!!!"