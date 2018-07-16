Davina McCall looks fabulous in age defying makeup-free photo The TV personality was complimented by her fans after uploading the natural snap

Davina McCall is known for posting motivational social media posts about health and fitness, but decided to do something a little bit different over the weekend. The TV personality shared an equally inspiring picture of another kind, which featured her relaxing in bed. The photo was to prove that rest days are just as important, and while fans couldn’t agree more, many were distracted by her youthful good looks in the makeup-free snapshot. Taking to Instagram, one user wrote: "Wow Davina you are looking fab," while another said: "Lovely to see a natural looking lady!" A third added: "You look so young and fresh faced, total inspiration lovely lady xx."



While Davina is mainly met with positive comments, like with all celebrities in the public eye, she is sometimes faced with the odd troll. In June, the mother-of-three – who is working to become a professional fitness trainer – was branded by critics as "too skinny" in a bikini photo showcasing her impressive abs. However, Davina was quick to hit back at the comments on Twitter, saying: "Talk about hooha!!! Two pics... same day I chose one on the right coz I liked my 6 pack but just so you can all calm down here is one without. Look at my insta... happy and healthy." [sic]

The hardworking celebrity has previously opened up about her fitness regime, revealing that she works very hard to maintain her fabulous figure. In an Instagram post accompanied with a photo of her wearing a bikini, Davina wrote: "I get asked all the time how many times I work out a week. Three times minimum... four ideally… 45 mins to an hour. Can't run at the mo so I do a mixture strength and cardio..." [sic] Despite her new boost in confidence, Davina reiterated that her children are still her main priority. "I have so much to be grateful for... my kids are number one but right behind them at no 2 is how my fitness journey has made me feel," she said.

Davina then continued to praise exercise for helping her feel better about herself. "If I’m groggy, sluggish, negative it always sorts me out ... if you are starting ... start slow.. set small goals.. achievable goals.. you will get to where you want to be. I did. And if I did. ( after years of yo-yo dieting and binge exercise) You can," she added.

