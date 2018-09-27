Duchess Meghan flew a celebrity makeup artist to London for her first solo engagement The royal usually does her own makeup…

Tuesday night was certainly a big moment for the Duchess of Sussex, who attended her first solo royal engagement at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London – and it seems she opted to have one less thing on her mind than usual in preparation for the event. Meghan is thought to have flown over her makeup artist, Daniel Martin - who did her makeup for her royal wedding in May – for the visit to the Oceania exhibition, suggesting she was keen to make a good first impression as she arrived without Prince Harry by her side.

Meghan's gorgeous glowing look

Her go-to MUA posted on Instagram, alongside a shot of the Duchess' new cookbook and one of Meghan arriving at the exhibition: "Spent some QT with my friend yesterday and got lost in her incredible book! Couldn’t be more proud of you lady. Definitely inspiring my Thanksgiving menu this season."

His Instagram Stories showed he had been in London for just a day or so, flying over from Paris Fashion Week to stay at a hotel in Kensington, before leaving again to head to New York. Daniel's other star clients include Jessica Biel, Nina Dobrev and Jessica Alba, working mainly with Dior and Honest Beauty products.

Meghan is known to do her own makeup for most occasions, as confirmed by Daniel. Back in July, he shared a snap of Meghan during her two-day tour of Ireland – and was quickly asked by fans if he had created her makeup look. "I didn't [do the makeup] but she's so good herself, right!?" he said, later reiterating: "She did her makeup herself for this."

As for Tuesday night's look, the makeup artist disabled the comments on his post – but it looks like he stuck to Meghan's preference of a natural, glowing finish, with her pretty freckles showing through. She did seem to opt for a more prominent lip colour, however, choosing a slightly bolder pinky-rose shade than usual. Beautiful!