Solo style: Meghan Markle looks incredible in Givenchy gown The wife of Prince Harry stuns in latest outfit

The Duchess of Sussex carried out her very first solo royal engagement on Tuesday and she looked impeccably stylish in the process. The 37-year-old former Suits star joined guests at the opening of an exhibition of works from the Oceania region, at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London. Meghan braved the cold in a long sleeved Givenchy gown with sheer balloon sleeves and a contrasting V-neck detail, which she teamed with a co-ordinating clutch - also by her go-to designer, and strappy Aquazzura heels. To complete her look, she wore her long hair in a sleek, straight style as she greeted workers and smiled at photographers. This is a big event in the Duchess's life as she is venturing out without the support of husband Harry and other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle wore her go-to designer Givenchy for a night of culture

The interesting exhibition will celebrate the art of Melanesia, Micronesia and Polynesia, encompassing the vast Pacific region including New Guinea, Easter Island, Hawaii and New Zealand. The exhibition marks the 250th anniversary of the Royal Academy, which was founded in 1768, the year Captain James Cook set out on his first Endeavour expedition. Meghan and Harry are due to tour Australia, Tonga, Fiji and New Zealand in October and the Duchess will be shown art from the four countries during her exhibition viewing.

The royal teamed her dress with a co-ordinating clutch

It's been a busy start to the week for the American actress - yesterday she headed to Loughborough University with Harry to present the prizes in the Coach Core Awards. The scheme was set up by The Royal Foundation in 2012 to use the power of sport to help change lives, trains hundreds of young apprentices and puts them in touch with the biggest sports clubs in the country.

Leaving her high heels at home, Meghan looked stunning in a navy blue peplum top by one of her favourite designs Oscar de la Renta, which retails at £1636 and a pair of classic tailored trousers by Altuzarra.