Beauty Hack: How to get the perfect winged eyeliner using Sellotape HELLO!'s beauty influencer Alex Light shows you how to use Sellotape to get the ultimate feline flick...

Winged eyeliner is hard. Like, reallyyy hard. Like, end up in tears with black streaks all over your hands and face hard.

But fear not, my fellow beauty junkies - there's a very easy way around it! And you probably won't be able to guess what it involves... Sellotape!

VIDEO: Watch how to get the perfect winged eyeliner using Sellotape

Here's how to get the perfect winged eyeliner:

1. Take an inch-long piece of tape

2. Press it against your hand a couple of times so it becomes slightly less sticky

3. Place the tape underneath your bottom lashes at the outer corner of the eye and angle it towards your temples

4. Begin drawing a line in the middle of the upper lash line and shade out

5. Use the tape as a ruler to create the perfect, razor-sharp edge

6. Remove the tape...

7. Et voilà!

