Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk is back! Yes, the same product that had a 25,000 waiting list Catch it before it sells out - AGAIN...

Charlotte Tilbury has performed a Christmas miracle - she has brought back one of her best-selling beauty products and fans are delighted. Back in September, the beauty mogul launched two new Pillow Talk products - an eyeshadow palette and a blusher - and to say she created a frenzy would be the understatement of the decade. The two rosy-hued products generated so much hype, that over 25,000 people signed up to the waiting list and after they all sold out, they ended up being sold for double the amount on eBay. Well, beauty lovers rejoice - Charlotte has brought a limited amount back! Announcing the news on Twitter and Instagram, Charlotte told her followers: "Darlings, it’s time for MORE PILLOW TALK! I have seen ALL of your messages LUSTING after my diving, dreamy, SOLD-OUT SUPERMODEL SHADES and with some MAGIC I have performed a PILLOW TALK MIRACLE! Back by POPULAR DEMAND, a VERY LIMITED amount of my FAMOUS Pillow Talk eyeshadow and blusher will be available on charlottetilbury.com AND my LONDON FLAGSHIP stores in Covent Garden & Westfield London! THE LOVE STORY CONTINUES!"

Cue a stampede!

Cheek to Chic Pillowtalk, £30

The makeup artist, who recently created the beauty look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, delighted fans that the Luxury Palette, £39, has returned. It recomes in four nude, rose-toned shades that will make you whimper with joy at every glance. The buttery formulas have a great colour payoff and are super pigmented, giving them a long-lasting finish. The Cheek to Chic Pillowtalk, £30, is a cashmere soft blush that has two contrasting powders, one slightly more dense and a subtle shimmer in the centre. You can use them individually or swirl them together for that Illusive, lit-from-within glow.

The original Pillow Talk product - the lipstick - is a celebrity-loved shade and suits pretty much everyone. On her website, Charlotte says of the iconic product: "This dreamy nude pink is the ultimate celebrity and supermodel lip colour for naturally fuller, wider lips. The colour enhances the natural hue of your lips, so you can CHEAT a perfect pillow-y pout in seconds."

Luxury Palette, £39

It's hard to keep up with Charlotte's new launches but perhaps the most exciting one of 2018 is the 'Charlotte's Beauty Universe' advent calendar which is an amazing treat for the yuletide season - it's a glittery masterpiece!

MORE: The best gold beauty products that will totally give you the Midas touch

Shaped in a large vanity style box with glitter-covered drawers, each segment has an unbelievable treat that will go straight into your makeup bag. It's a mix of full-size items and adorable minis, from skincare to makeup. It’s set to be released in Selfridges on 11 September and we predict a sell-out.

READ: Charlotte Tilbury's new concealer has been described as 'Spanx for your under-eye bags' and we're all for it