Beauty Hack: How to get the best smokey eye using a hashtag symbol HELLO!'s beauty influencer Alex Light shows you how to use a hashtag to get the ultimate smokey eye…

New Year’s Eve calls for the perfect smokey eye - so it’s about time we all mastered it. But what if you don’t have time to spend hours blending eyeshadow - what if you just want to get it done in less that 30 seconds? This is what you need to do - start #hashtagging.

VIDEO: Watch how to get the perfect smokey eye using an eyeliner and the hashtag symbol

Here's how to get the perfect smokey eye:

1. Use an eyeshadow stick or kohl eyeliner to draw a hashtag on the outer corner of the eye

2. Blend using a short, dense eyeshadow brush

3. Repeat to darken

4. Add a pop of gold to the lid

5. Et voilà!

