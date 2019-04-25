Sherrie Hewson reveals she wants to have a face lift as she opens up about body dysmorphia This is what she had to say…

Sherrie Hewson has opened up about her plans to have a second face lift and her battle with body dysmorphia. The TV personality has admitted that the thought of ageing has made her feel sad in a new interview with The Sun. She said: "The thought of ageing fills me with sadness. I feel like I've lost the little girl that I once was and the face I knew. You have to come to terms with the fact that person isn't there anymore. It makes me feel invisible because no man in the world is going to look at me because all they want to be with a woman who is at least 20 years younger. It makes you feel unattractive, so you start doing things like I do to change myself."

Loose Women star Sherrie Hewson has spoken about considering a second face lift

The former Loose Women panellist has admitted in the past to having a face lift, and hasn't ruled out getting another one. She said: "My neck has sagged and there's a lot of loose skin hanging around. I really desperately need to have some sort of lift. It sounds pathetic, because you think, 'why do you need that?', but growing older is hard. I'll do anything to make myself feel better. It's why I change my hair colour all of the time, but I regret it because of course you're looking at the same face. If you can tweak a bit to give yourself more confidence I don't see anything wrong with that."

Sherrie wouldn't rule out returning to Loose Women

Although Sherrie left Loose Women in 2016 following a 14 year stint on the ITV daytime show, the Benidorm actress is open to returning. "Of course I'd go back, I love Loose Women," she said, adding that she adores the other panellists and that they have over time helped her through her body dysmorphia struggles. Over the past few years, other popular Loose Women stars including Denise Welch and Carol McGiffin have also returned.

