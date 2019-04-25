Karen Clifton shows off even SHORTER shaven haircut - and it's totally gorgeous LOVE this!

Strictly favourite Karen Clifton has made her edgy pixie crop even more dramatic – by shaving both sides of her head ultra-short. The dancer showed off the new look during Wednesday night's appearance on The One Show with the Strictly Come Dancing professional tour cast. While she's kept plenty of length on top to style her textured quiff, photographs from the BBC show's live recording show a much closer-shaven look, which she teamed with a glamorous smokey eye and bronzed skin. Gorgeous!

Karen showed off her shorter look as she danced on The One Show

Karen previously opened up to HELLO! about feeling liberated with short hair, and had decided to get her new haircut the day after the Strictly final in December. She said: "It is almost like I am on a self-discovery path, and I find it quite refreshing, a kind of release that I am allowing myself to change and to be okay with it, and if people don’t like it that's fine with me." The star had been inspired by Emma Willis' hair, and added: "I loved it and knew that's what I wanted. What better time to do it, having finished Strictly."

No doubt Karen's new cut comes courtesy of the Strictly tour's glam squad, which includes hairdressers Tracey Jones, Mitch Lumsden and Megan Marshall. The dancer often touches up her style as it grows, regularly sharing selfies from the salon chair with her social media followers. In March however, she broke down in tears on her Instagram Stories after she was turned away from her local barbershop. She told her followers: "They said I wasn’t allowed to [get my hair cut] because I was a woman. The fact that I was a woman and I couldn’t get my hair cut as it was all male. I mean, what are we? In the stone ages?"

The barbers – Jacks of London – later responded with a public statement on Instagram, which read: "Earlier this morning TV celebrity Karen Clifton was informed that Jacks of London does not cater for women. Her experience has alerted us to the need to make it explicit to our entire team that Jacks of London DOES give barber cuts to everyone, regardless of gender." They later explained that while they cater to all genders, not all the staff are trained in the specific style that Karen sports, before apologising to the star.

