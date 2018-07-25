Stacey Solomon surprises fans with new makeup look The Loose Women panellist often experiments with her fashion and beauty looks

Stacey Solomon has never been afraid of trying out new things, in particularly when it comes to her appearance. And ahead of Wednesday's episode of Loose Women, the mother-of-two displayed a vibrant makeup look, which saw her rock a bright red lipstick and metallic eyeshadow. The TV presenter posted a gorgeous headshot of herself on Instagram just before going on air, and wrote besides it: "Decided to go for something different today and match my lips to my nail colour... I LOVE IT en-route to @loosewomen for Wednesday fun and to finally give JSP a massive hug." Compliments soon came Stacey's way after she posted the photo, with one fan telling her: "Omg how gorgeous do you look?" while another said: "You look fabulous!" A third added: "Beautiful inside and out."

Stacey Solomon looked gorgeous with a new makeup look

The former X Factor finalist is also a fan of changing up her hairstyle, which has ranged from a perm haircut to a Princess Elsa braid over recent times. Last month, meanwhile, Stacey showcased a new long hair transformation with the help of hair extensions. When it comes to fashion, Stacey is much-loved for her down-to-earth nature, and is often seen dressed in pieces from the high street, in particular stores like Topshop, Zara and Primark – who she has a paid partnership with – meaning she is the first to find the best bargains to share with her followers.

The star was pleased with the results of her new lipstick

On the days she works on Loose Women, Stacey is styled by TV stylists 'Mothers Shoppers' - Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen. The ladies (who are mothers themselves) dress a lot of ITV stars including Penny Lancaster, Nadia Sawalha, Denise Van Outen and Saira Khan. The popular stylists specialise in dressing their clients in affordable high street items and have amassed an impressive fan base in the process. Their motto which features on their website reads: "Practi-cool clothes for mums who want to get dressed not stressed".

The TV presenter often experiments with her appearance

It isn’t just Stacey's unique sense of style that has won her a legion of fans though. The kind-hearted star often uses her celebrity to help promote body positivity and confidence among others. Stacey often posts honest, un-airbrushed pictures of things such as her acne-prone skin and cellulite to prove that she is just like the rest of us, and to highlight that nobody is perfect.