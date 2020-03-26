﻿
11 times the royals went makeup-free and showed off their natural beauty

Photo: © Instagram
It's difficult to think of a time when our favourite royal ladies have not looked picture perfect with their flawless makeup - after all, it is part of the job! While the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex may have access to some of the best makeup artists in the industry, they prove that royals love a relaxed beauty regime just as much as the rest of us. Take a look at some of the times they've stepped out in public without any war paint – or at least, with just a little brushed on…

Princess Eugenie showed off her natural beauty in a cute selfie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as they celebrated ten years together in April 2020. Wearing almost matching checked shirts, the pair beamed for the camera as they took a stroll together in the gardens of Royal Lodge in Windsor. 

Even after running 26.2 miles in the London Marathon, Princess Beatrice managed to look fresh-faced. She sported a fresh glow, opting for just a hint of eyeliner on race day.

Photo: © Instagram
Before becoming a Duchess, Meghan used to share makeup free selfies on her Instagram page and blog The Tig, showing off her natural beauty.

The former actress has also previously told Allure: "For castings, I was labelled 'ethnically ambiguous'. Was I Latina? Sephardic? 'Exotic Caucasian'? Add the freckles to the mix and it created quite the conundrum. To this day, my pet peeve is when my skin tone is changed and my freckles are airbrushed out of a photo shoot." Meghan also revealed that her dad once said to her that "a face without freckles is a night without stars".

Photo: © Rex
Fans are used to seeing Kate wearing a full face of makeup whenever she's carrying out royal duties, but back in the day, the former accessory buyer was just a normal girl. Here, Kate is pictured taking part in a rowing challenge on the Thames with her friends, showing off her natural beauty and summer tan in August 2007.

Zara Tindall has never been afraid to rock a fresh-faced beauty look, especially when she was preparing for the 2012 Olympics. Just like Meghan Markle, the royal has the most gorgeous freckles so it's no wonder she wants to show them off.

Photo: © Getty Images
We definitely wouldn't look as glowing as Princess Eugenie immediately after completing a 64-mile bike ride! Posing with her mother Sarah, Duchess of York for photos after the Nightrider charity nighttime ride back in 2012, she proved a clear complexion runs in the family.

Proving she's just like any other busy mum, Queen Letizia of Spain kept her makeup to a minimum as she dropped off her daughters at school last year. The Spanish royal switched up her beauty look, swapping her trademark dark eyeliner for a few lashings of mascara and a light foundation.

Photo: © Getty Images
When she isn't competing in equestrian events, Olympic medallist Zara Tindall is running after her children. Zara and her husband Mike lead very outdoorsy lifestyles so it's no surprise she opts for minimal makeup.

Photo: © Getty Images
Sarah, Duchess of York is another royal who doesn't hide her freckles, just like Meghan. Prince Andrew's ex-wife wouldn't be the same without her fiery red mane and beauty spots!

Photo: © Instagram
As a model, Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer is used to sitting in the makeup chair. But on a safari trip to Royal Malewane in South Africa – where Kitty grew up – in 2016, the blonde beauty opted for a much more stripped-back look.

Photo: © Splash
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted boarding a seaplane on Vancouver Island in January 2020, shortly after she and husband Prince Harry moved to Canada. Meghan wore pared-down makeup and looked cosy in a khaki Barbour jacket, a cream knit and brown boots. 

