It's difficult to think of a time when our favourite royal ladies have not looked picture perfect with their flawless makeup - after all, it is part of the job! While the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex may have access to some of the best makeup artists in the industry, they prove that royals love a relaxed beauty regime just as much as the rest of us. Take a look at some of the times they've stepped out in public without any war paint – or at least, with just a little brushed on…
Princess Eugenie showed off her natural beauty in a cute selfie with her husband, Jack Brooksbank, as they celebrated ten years together in April 2020. Wearing almost matching checked shirts, the pair beamed for the camera as they took a stroll together in the gardens of Royal Lodge in Windsor.