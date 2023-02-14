15 rare photos of royals rocking romantic red lipstick

A bold red lip is an easy (and low-maintenance) way to elevate any Valentine's Day look – and who better to take inspiration from than these glamorous royal ladies?

Although the royal family often stick to more natural shades, there have been occasions they have enchanted with a more daring colour. We may not be able to pair our bold lips with the same show-stopping dresses as them, but we can at least nail our beauty look! Inspire yourself with the best of royal beauty through the years...

From Princess Beatrice in pillar-box red to Duchess Meghan in deep scarlet, take a look at our favourite royal red-lipped moments for your Valentine's Day beauty inspiration…

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia has proven throughout the years that she suits all shades of red but this metallic oxblood is definitely our favourite on her. Paired with those bronze-brown smoky eyes, the look is total perfection, right?

Princess Kate

The Princess of Wales was joined by Prince William and members of the royal family as she hosted a special Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey in December 2021.

Kate looked stunning in her red dress coat, and even wore a red lipgloss for the occasion; something she rarely does. The mother-of-three is more of a subtle, natural nude kinda royal.

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie sported a slightly muted, plum red lip which looked incredible with her English rose skin tone. The royal rocked a statement green cape coat for the "Together At Christmas" Community Carol Service.

Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty was said to have her own personalised shade of red from Clarins to match her ceremonial robes!

And we love how she added a pop of colour to this silver outfit she wore to The Royal Opera House in 2012 – her bold lip even coordinated with her ruby red earrings.

Duchess of Sussex

Pre-Prince Harry, Meghan never shied away from experimenting with beauty looks and we can see why. No matter what she went for, she always dazzled and this burnt red lipstick look in 2016 was no exception. Discover more of Meghan's favourite red lipsticks.

Queen Maxima

Proving you don't have to go bright to rock the trend, Queen Maxima sported a glossy, red-pink rose colour during a gala dinner for the wedding of Prince Guillaume Of Luxembourg and Stephanie de Lannoy back in 2012. We like her subtle take on the look.

Princess Beatrice

It would be fair to say that Princess Beatrice is a royal who's not afraid of experimenting with her look and we love seeing when she tries something new. Picking a shade of pillar-box red that complimented her auburn hair perfectly, the Princess received praise for her Old Hollywood makeup look when she stepped out at the Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty exhibition in 2015. She should wear this more often, don't you think?

Duchess of Sussex

Could the Duchess of Sussex look more stunning? Meghan rocked a berry-hued red lipstick and a midnight blue sequin Roland Mouret dress to watch a Cirque du Soleil performance when she was pregnant with baby Archie. With her hair styled in a sleek bun and a pop of highlighter across her cheeks, she looks absolutely glowing.

Charlotte Casiraghi

You can always rely on Princess Caroline of Monaco's daughter, Charlotte Casiraghi, for #beautygoals. She was once quoted as saying her go-to look is “red lips and a bit of black around the eyes” and we can totally see why.

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene of Monaco always swaps between red and nude lips and she suits both amazingly well. In the past, she's sported neon red, dark cherry and pretty rose and always pulled the look off flawlessly.

Queen Maxima

Back in 2004, Queen Maxima proved she looks amazing in opaque colour too when she sported this terracotta hue. Love.

Queen Letizia

We love this vintage look of Queen Letizia's. Barrel curls, a side-parting, classic red lips and retro jewellery? It's a big yes from us.

Duchess of Sussex

Whipping out the colour once again, Meghan wowed fans again in 2016 when she went for a swipe of vibrant red during the Suits press tour.

Lady Kitty Spencer

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, looked utterly gorgeous on the front row of Dolce and Gabanna's F/W 22/23 show at Milan Fashion Week. Elevating her look further, she paired the hue with killer feline flicks.

Lady Amelia Windsor

While the model tends to prefer neutral pink and nude lip colours on a day-to-day basis, Lady Amelia Windsor has also rocked a red lip on several occasions on the runway. How fabulous does the bright colour look at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week?

