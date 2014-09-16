'Overjoyed' Sean Parker and wife Alexandra expecting second child

Congratulations to Sean Parker and his wife Alexandra – the couple have announced they are expecting their second child together.



The Facebook billionaire and Alexandra confirmed to People that they will welcome a baby boy in December.





CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

Sean Parker and Alexandra will welcome a baby boy in December



"We are overjoyed and excited to welcome the new arrival into our family," they said.



Sean and Alexandra are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Winter Victoria, who "can't wait to be a big sister!"

Alexandra revealed her baby bump this week in a silhouette snapshot



On Monday, Alexandra showed off her blossoming baby bump in a beautiful photograph shared on her Instagram page. "Sunset silhouette," she captioned the picture.



The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary; they tied the knot in June 2013, in a fairytale wedding ceremony that reportedly cost around $9million.

Sean Parker and his bride on their wedding day



Sean, 34, made his fortune from Napster and Facebook, and was portrayed by Justin Timberlake in the film The Social Network. His estimated net worth in $3.2billion.