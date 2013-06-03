Facebook billionaire Sean Parker ties knot in lavish £6.5million California wedding

Facebook's founding president Sean Parker wed his singer-songwriter sweetheart Alexandra Lenas at a California ceremony on Saturday, estimated to have cost around £6.5million ($10m).



The web guru, estimated to be worth around £1.3billion, saw that no expenses were spared at the lavish Big Sur nuptials which took place in a secluded forest.



The happy couple, who have a baby daughter Winter Victoria Parker together, tied the knot in front of 300 guests at the remote Ventana Inn, a boutique hideaway hotel.

The serene retreat was reportedly turned into what looked like a film set, complete with waterfalls, ancient ruins and guests were supplied with outfits designed by the Lord of the Rings costume designer.



The first picture that emerged of the newly-weds showed them a woodland setting with the bride and mum-of-one wearing a romantic, embellished dress in a warm, golden hue.



Napster co-founder Sean, 33, laid rumours of a Lord of the Rings themed wedding to rest via his Facebook page last month. "Sorry to disappoint those of you who were looking forward to dressing up in medieval garb, but the wardrobe designs we've made for our guests are essentially modern," he wrote.



"This is NOT a theme wedding and there will be nothing "medieval" about it. Academy award winning costume designer Ngila Dickson created a series of outfits for everyone that are based on modern suits and dresses with some elements of Victorian flair and whimsy; however they are not at all 'medieval'."



However, he did confirm via his Twitter page that he and his wife would be providing guests with costumes. The bride and groom, their 6-month-old daughter and the flower girls are all thought to have had their outfits designed by the Oscar-winning designer.



The pair got engaged in February 2011 are reported to have treated their lucky guests to performance from country band The Good, The Bad & The Ginger and Canadian songstress Loreena McKennitt.



Sean was played by heartthrob Justin Timberlake in the 2008 flick The Social Network. He founded Napster in 1999 aged just 19. In 2004, he became the first president of Facebook before stepping down the following year.



The new Mr and Mrs Parker's wedding celebrations are some of the most expensive celebrity nuptials ever.



Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries, who also said "I do" in California, were married in an estimated £4million wedding at the Tuscan-style Sotto Il Monte estate. The wedding cake alone cost £13,000 – a black and white seven-tiered wedding creation.



Wayne Rooney and Colleen Mcloughlin, who recently welcomed their second child, topped Kim and Kris's wedding extravaganza with a £5.25million wedding bill in 2008. They chartered a plane to fly guests to Italian A-list hotspot Portofino for a masked ball on a £80-million yacht amongst other sumptuous celebrations.