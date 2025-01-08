10 baby names at risk of dying out completely

Pregnant Michelle Keegan may be one of the millions of expectant mums flicking through her baby name book trying to decide on the perfect moniker.

JoJo Maman Bébé enlisted the help of baby name consultant Colleen Slagen to predict the new trends for baby names in 2025, including the likes of Teddy, Crew and Margot, but what about the names falling out of favour?

Colleen predicts that there are 10 names due to fade out in 2025 as no one is choosing them for their babies, but they used to be classics!

"Many names that we would call boomer and millennial names are at risk of becoming extinct," she explains.

© Getty Images Choosing a baby name can be hard

Boys' names becoming extinct

Gary

Bob

Greg

Jeff

Girls' names becoming extinct

Linda

Kathy

Karen

Tiffany

Caitlin

Courtney

There are many celebrities with these names, and we're sure they wouldn't want to see them die out forever! What about Gary Barlow and Gary Lineker, as well as Strictly's Karen Hauer and actress Courtney Cox?

© Getty Gary Barlow won't be happy about the news

Colleen also reveals that the Kardashians are having an impact on the way we name our kids with 47 per cent saying they're keen on siblings having matching initials!

Colleen comments: "I find that the Kardashian naming style is a love-hate trend. For some, it provides a way to tie together two names that may be stylistically different but share the same starting letter, however, I think it can force people to choose names they don’t love or dip into some very unusual spellings just to keep the trend going."

The most up to date Office of National Statistics data is from 2023 and it reveals the most popular names for boys and girls.

Most popular boy names:

1. Muhammad

2. Noah

3. Oliver

4. George

5. Leo

6. Arthur

7. Luca

8. Theodore

9. Oscar

10. Henry

© Getty Images People are likely to name siblings with the same letter

Most popular girl names:

1. Olivia

2. Amelia

3. Isla

4. Lily

5. Freya

6. Ava

7. Ivy

8. Florence

9. Willow

10. Isabella