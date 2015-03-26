Emmerdale actress Adele Silva welcomes baby daughter

Former Emmerdale actress Adele Silva has welcomed her first child, a baby daughter with partner Oliver Farber. The brilliant news comes after an exclusive interview with HELLO! Magazine when Adele admitted she had suffered from three miscarriages but could now see the "light at the end of the tunnel".

Representatives for the 34-year-old confirmed that Adele gave birth on Wednesday 25 March.





Adele confirmed her pregnancy exclusively with HELLO!



They told the Mail Online: "AM Concepts UK would like to announce our client Adele Silva has given birth yesterday to a baby girl.

"Mother and baby are doing well."

"Some of my friends will be shocked to learn about my previous pregnancies and miscarriages, as I kept them to myself," Adele told HELLO! of the baby, which is her first child with her businessman fiancé Oliver.

"But I want other women to know there's light at the end of the tunnel. Every day now I just think: 'Wow'."

The 34-year-old soap star, known as the feisty Kelly Windsor on Emmerdale, said: "I want this to be a success story," adding that she only started to get excited about the pregnancy once she was more than halfway through.





Adele on the sofa with Lorraine Kelly in January 2015



"It sounds awful but I wasn't remotely excited before my five months scan", Adele said to HELLO!. "I didn't want to think about it just in case it was bad news. Now I'm excited but I always touch wood. I know I'm extremely lucky to get this far."

She later opened up on ITV's Lorraine, admitting that she hadn't had "the easiest time".

"I think the reason why I've been quite open and quite vocal about [the miscarriages] is because so often you see things about 'My pregnancy joy' and 'I've had an amazing pregnancy' and it's not like that for everybody," Adele said during her appearance.