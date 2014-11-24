Adele Silva reveals she is expecting her first child after three heartbreaking miscarriages

Soap star Adele Silva has revealed her pregnancy in an exclusive interview with HELLO! magazine.



The ex-Emmerdale actress, 34, also tells the magazine that she suffered three heartbreaking miscarriages before this pregnancy – something which she kept secret from many of her closest friends.

Adele Silva has revealed she is expecting her first baby





"Some of my friends will be shocked to learn about my previous pregnancies and miscarriages, as I kept them to myself," Adele tells HELLO! of the baby, which will be her first child with her businessman fiance Oliver Farber. "But I want other women to know there's light at the end of the tunnel. Every day now I just think: 'Wow'."



She also tells HELLO! how she had to turn down the chance of returning to Emmerdale for her on-screen sister's departing scenes, as they clashed with crucial dates in her pregnancy, when she was advised to be taking it easy.

"I want this to be a success story," she says, adding that she only started to get excited about the pregnancy once she was more than halfway through.



"It sounds awful but I wasn't remotely excited before my five months scan," Adele, who is 22 weeks pregnant, tells HELLO!. "I didn't want to think about it just in case it was bad news. Now I'm excited but I always touch wood. I know I'm extremely lucky to get this far."



