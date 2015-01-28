Adele Silva opens up about tough pregnancy as due date nears

Adele Silva has spoken candidly about her pregnancy ahead of her March due date. The ex-Emmerdale starlet, who has suffered three miscarriages in the past, revealed that she hasn't always allowed herself to enjoy the experience.

Opening up about the difficulties she has faced, Adele admitted that it hadn't been "the easiest time".

"I think the reason why I've been quite open and quite vocal about it is because so often you see things about 'My pregnancy joy' and 'I've had an amazing pregnancy' and it's not like that for everybody," Adele said during an appearance on Lorraine.

Adele Silva is due to give birth in six and a half weeks

"It's quite nice to actually go, 'No I haven't had a good time,'" she added.

The 34-year-old soap star, who is known as the feisty Kelly Windsor on Emmerdale, is due to give birth in six and a half weeks. Script writers and producers have left the door open for her character to return, to "stir things up and cause a little trouble," Adele said.

"I can't wait. The end is near now," she added of her pregnancy, before explaining that she and her fiancé Oliver Farber had signed up to a private clinic and gone through rigorous blood tests.

Adele Silva has suffered three miscarriages in the past

"As soon as I got pregnant again, I had this massive plan of action of medication to take, stages to go through and so on," said Adele. "So each stage has been quite bittersweet because although you're kind of like, 'Brilliant I've got to this point,' you're still not completely out of the danger zone."

When asked by show host Lorraine Kelly if she had allowed herself to enjoy her pregnancy, Adele responded: "No I haven't, if I'm completely honest."

Adele Silva said of her pregnancy: 'I think I've never allowed myself to get truly excited'

"It's always at the forefront of my mind that something could happen and because there's a lot of people out there who are a lot worse off than me, and you hear their stories, I think I've never allowed myself to get truly excited," she added.

"I do appreciate how lucky I am and I don't want people to think ,'She's really ungrateful' – it's just when you've been through that, you safeguard yourself."

Last November, Adele and her businessman fiancé announced that they were expecting a baby, while also admitting that they hadn't told some of their closest friends about Adele's previous miscarriages.

"I want this to be a success story," she told HELLO! magazine. "It sounds awful but I wasn't remotely excited before my five months scan. I didn't want to think about it just in case it was bad news. Now I'm excited but I always touch wood. I know I'm extremely lucky to get this far."