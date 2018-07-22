Holly Willoughby reveals what kind of mum she is The This Morning host shares three children with her TV producer husband

Holly Willoughby has recently broken up from This Morning for the summer, and is currently enjoying a family holiday in Quinta do Lago in the Algarve, Portugal, with her three children and her husband Dan Baldwin. And there is one thing in particular that the protective mum is conscious of when her children are abroad – and that is that they are covered in sun cream. Opening up about what kind of mum she is in an interview with The Sunday Times Style's Sarah Jossel's #BeautyBOSS Bathroom segment, Holly said: "Sun cream for the whole family is really, really important. I'm like the sun police," she said. When asked by Sarah if she had any tips on bribing her children to wear it, she replied: "I think they're just sort of used to it. They know it's like my thing. Mum's going to do it. They're my snowmen children because they're just white when they've got factor 50 on them."

Holly Willoughby's a doting mum to her three children

The TV personality is mum to sons Harry, nine, and Chester, three, and daughter Belle, seven, and often goes away with her family during the school holidays. Last year, she went on an impressive eight trips away, and this year she is quickly catching up fast. However, there is still one place she has yet to explore that is on her bucket list. Earlier in the year, while speaking about her goals during the launch of Diet Coke's new flavours, she said: "One thing that is top of my bucket list is to take my kids on safari."

MORE: Take a peak inside Holly Willoughby's London home

Loading the player...

Holly's rise to fame throughout the years

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, Holly opened up about motherhood, and revealed that it is her "most favourite job". She said: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn’t like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

Being a mum is Holly's favourite job

MORE: Holly Willoughby shares rare photo of daughter Belle and reveals her inspiring idea

On balancing her busy work schedule – including presenting This Morning four days a week and Celebrity Juice every Thursday evening – she said: "I have the same issues as the next person, but I do feel very lucky that I’ve been blessed with three lovely children and that I look forward to going to work, because I know a lot of people don’t feel like that. If I’m going to get up and leave the kids in the morning then it has to be for something that I care about, or feel passionately about – and I’m lucky to be able to do that."