Holly Willoughby's summer holiday destination revealed And Coleen Rooney is there too!

Holly Willoughby has wasted no time in jetting away for a holiday with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children after breaking up from This Morning for the summer. The TV presenter has been staying in the exclusive resort of Quinta do Lago in the Algarve, Portugal – and she's not the only famous face there at the moment.

As well as being joined by her close friend, Dragon's Den star Peter Jones and his wife, Coleen Rooney is also on holiday there with her four sons – Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass – and extended family. All of the celebrities were spotted dining at the same restaurant, The Shack, although Coleen dined separately to Holly and Peter.

Holly Willoughby has been on holiday in Quinta do Lago, Portugal

It's no wonder Quinta do Lago lured in both Holly and Coleen; the five-star resort has great facilities for families, with accommodation at the Magnolia Hotel and numerous villa and apartment rentals, many of which have their own private swimming pools and are within close proximity of the beach.

There are also four golf courses and activities such as horse riding, kayaking and scuba diving on offer, as well as a number of different restaurants on site, including The Shack where both Holly and Coleen have dined. Stood on the shoreline of a lake, the eatery serves everything from burgers to salads and burritos, alongside a wide selection of wines, beers and cocktails, with daily live music. Although there is lots to keep the families entertained within their resort, it is also close to the Ria Formosa Natural Park, and Faro is also just a 20-minute drive away.

The mum-of-three is on her summer holidays from This Morning

While Holly and Coleen are likely to have each checked into villas with their families, it is possible to book a stay at the Magnolia Hotel at the resort from €153 (around £136) per night for a standard room with Bed & Breakfast.

